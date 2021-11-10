Protesters and counter-demonstrators go head to head in Boston Common

Right-wing protesters and counter-protesters clashed on the Boston Common on Sunday amid heavy police presence.

The demonstration was organized by regional group Super Happy Fun America to protest against COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.

Protesters and counter-demonstrators had multiple encounters, some of which resulted in violence. Individuals from both sides wrestled with barriers to keep them apart, until Boston Police separated them.

In one encounter, a counter-demonstrator sprayed David Steinhof, a protestor, with a chemical irritant.

Max Ballou, a sophomore at Suffolk University, attended the event as a counter demonstrator.

“I decided to attend the counter-protest to send the fascists back to where they came from. I do not believe that Boston should give any platform to hate or groups that were involved in the Jan. 6 attack,” said Ballou.

According to the Boston Globe, two leaders of Super Happy Fun America were arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Ballou encouraged others to engage in political and social activism, especially when it comes to counter-protesting.

“I think it is important to go to counter protests since if we allow fascist leaders to speak in the streets other fascists will think it is acceptable,” said Ballou. “If we are there to stop facism before it spreads, then I think we are doing the right thing.”Two arrests were made at the protest, according to police.