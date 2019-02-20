Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Menu
Filed under Basketball, Sports

DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

Andrew Pease|February 20, 2019

Courtesy+of+Suffolk+Athletics
Back to Article
Back to Article

DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

Courtesy of Suffolk Athletics

Courtesy of Suffolk Athletics

Courtesy of Suffolk Athletics

Courtesy of Suffolk Athletics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






During the second half of the Rams Great Northeast Athletic Conference quarterfinal game, guard Thomas Duffy stepped forward to the free throw line. With Saint Joseph (Conn.), lead cut to just eight, Duffy had a chance to further trim St. Joe’s lead and bring Suffolk to victory.

This free throw while it seemed simple was worth more than just one point to Duffy. As he ritualistically prepared to shoot from the charity stripe, he let out a big sigh. Duffy, a junior, currently had scored 999 points in his Suffolk career.

Duffy settled into his shooting stance and let the ball fly. When the free throw bounced off the front of the rim and into the bottom of the net, Duffy had become the 30th member of Suffolk’s thousand point club. To add to the gratitude of the accomplishment, Duffy became the first junior to do so since 2008.

Duffy then went onto make his second free throw, earning himself his 21st point of the game. Suffolk head coach Jeff Juron called timeout immediately after, now being within six points of the lead with two and a half minutes left in the game.

While Juron called plays in the huddle and devised a plan to win the game, Duffy’s accomplishment was announced over the PA to a standing ovation from the Suffolk faithful.

The Rams went on to lose their playoff game, 95-84. While the playoff loss stings, the game will likely be bittersweet for Duffy as he remembers scoring his 1,000th point in the last game of his junior year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Basketball

Lady Rams basketball becomes only team to extend season
Lady Rams basketball becomes only team to extend season
Rams net historic season despite first round exit
Rams net historic season despite first round exit
Leyden shoots a career milestone
Leyden shoots a career milestone
Lady Rams push towards playoffs
Lady Rams push towards playoffs
Men’s basketball prepares to heat up in Florida
Men’s basketball prepares to heat up in Florida

Other stories filed under Sports

Lady Rams basketball becomes only team to extend season
Lady Rams basketball becomes only team to extend season
Suffolk alumna lands dream job with Patriots
Suffolk alumna lands dream job with Patriots
Rams net historic season despite first round exit
Rams net historic season despite first round exit
Leyden shoots a career milestone
Leyden shoots a career milestone
Patriots dynasty lives on
Patriots dynasty lives on
Navigate Left
  • DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

    Basketball

    Lady Rams basketball becomes only team to extend season

  • DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

    Basketball

    Rams net historic season despite first round exit

  • DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

    Basketball

    Leyden shoots a career milestone

  • DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

    Basketball

    Lady Rams push towards playoffs

  • DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball prepares to heat up in Florida

  • DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball opens season

  • DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball dribbles towards redemption

  • Basketball

    Suffolk student follows Celtics playoff run

  • DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

    Basketball

    Bourikas represents Lady Rams in senior All-Star Classic game

  • DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

    Basketball

    Lady Rams fall in championship

Navigate Right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000