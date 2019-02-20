DUFFY SHOOTS FOR 1,000

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

During the second half of the Rams Great Northeast Athletic Conference quarterfinal game, guard Thomas Duffy stepped forward to the free throw line. With Saint Joseph (Conn.), lead cut to just eight, Duffy had a chance to further trim St. Joe’s lead and bring Suffolk to victory.

This free throw while it seemed simple was worth more than just one point to Duffy. As he ritualistically prepared to shoot from the charity stripe, he let out a big sigh. Duffy, a junior, currently had scored 999 points in his Suffolk career.

Duffy settled into his shooting stance and let the ball fly. When the free throw bounced off the front of the rim and into the bottom of the net, Duffy had become the 30th member of Suffolk’s thousand point club. To add to the gratitude of the accomplishment, Duffy became the first junior to do so since 2008.

Duffy then went onto make his second free throw, earning himself his 21st point of the game. Suffolk head coach Jeff Juron called timeout immediately after, now being within six points of the lead with two and a half minutes left in the game.

While Juron called plays in the huddle and devised a plan to win the game, Duffy’s accomplishment was announced over the PA to a standing ovation from the Suffolk faithful.

The Rams went on to lose their playoff game, 95-84. While the playoff loss stings, the game will likely be bittersweet for Duffy as he remembers scoring his 1,000th point in the last game of his junior year.