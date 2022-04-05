Styling love through the crown on your head

Like with everything she does, Suffolk University senior Angela Augustin runs her hair braiding business with love.

“Doing someone’s hair shows love and care and compassion,” Augustin said. “I definitely wanted to learn how to do that, and I felt like during the pandemic was the perfect time to do so.”

The pre-law major started watching YouTube videos on hair braiding in May 2020. She learned different types of braid patterns, how to work with a range of hair types and how to re-create various protective styles.

“I always joke around and say I got into YouTube University, but it’s true,” Augustin said. “I studied YouTube and watched videos day and night as if I was being paid to do it.”

About a year later, her new business, Angie Slicks, took off.

“This is a place where you can just feel free and be yourself,” Augustin said. “You can expect joy and good service.”

Each session is several hours long, with braids taking five to six hours to do, Augustin said. She is a resident assistant at Suffolk, so her sessions usually take place in her dorm room. She has snacks at the ready and even set up a greenery wall with ring lights where clients can take pictures of their new style.

Areta Odiah is one of Augustin’s clients and a student at Suffolk. She said their conversations during their session were great, and that she will remember their connection for “a long, long time.”

“She immediately calms any nervousness or awkwardness with her positivity and smile,” Odiah said. “She made the final results of my twists truly beautiful.”

Augustin does braids, twists, locs, color and other services to help her clients feel their best — something hair can have a big impact on, she said.

“Sometimes, a hair change is all you need, or a part of what you need in order to feel like a different person who can conquer hurdles,” she said. “Sometimes, I might not be in the best mood, but then I get my hair done and I feel better.”

George Kubai said he wouldn’t want to go anywhere other than Angie Slicks to get his hair styled.

“Many people can do hair, but few can do it so well while making you feel beautiful and confident both inside and out,” Kubai said. “That’s what makes Angie Slicks different, it’s that she genuinely cares for people.

Sabrina Succes, another client who also goes to Suffolk, agreed.

“Not only does she move fast, but her technique is also impressive,” Succes said. “She’s patient and kind-hearted. With every new hairstyle she does, she grows every time.”

Business usually booms around the holidays, when Augustin sees about three to four clients a week. She said the last few months have been rather slow, but she’s expecting more appointments to be booked once the weather gets warmer.

Angie Slicks is just one of Augustin’s many commitments. She works two part-time jobs, volunteers for different ministries and is a full-time student. Doing hair on the side of all this has made her better at time management, she said.

“It has also taught me how fulfilling it is to have something that is all yours,” Augustin continued. “It gives you a lot of self-awareness about what you’re capable of, and I feel like I’ve learned that I’m capable of a lot.”

Growing up, Augustin’s father told her that she could make a dream come true with a little effort. Angie Slicks, she said, is evidence of this.

“Write it down, make a plan, put in a little bit of effort,” Augustin said. “It goes a long way.”

Angie Slicks won’t be Augustin’s only venture after she graduates this May. She’s interested in working in real estate and making videos and other forms of content creation, along with taking part in advocacy and social work.

Regardless of where she ends up next, Augustin’s braiding business will stay close to her heart.

“We are all kings and queens, we’re all beautifully, wonderfully made,” Augustin said. “If I can make your crown look a little bit like this, or shift it like that, or do whatever you like best, and make you feel good about yourself and positive about yourself, then that’s a blessing.”

To see more of Augustin’s creations or book an appointment, go to @angieslicks on Instagram.

Follow Caroline on Twitter @CarolineEnos.