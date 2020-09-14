Suffolk+Journal+Virtual+Resources

Zoom links and meeting IDs for pitch meetings and editor’s office hours are at the bottom of the page!

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every individual, university, company and organization – including ours. At The Suffolk Journal, we have decided that we will not be printing a physical paper for the Fall 2020 semester.

We enjoy putting together a print edition as much as we hope our readers enjoy picking it up and browsing through it. Unfortunately, it isn’t possible for us to cram into our office every Tuesday night to layout our pages. Partly because we can’t effectively social distance in our office space, and partly because many of our editors aren’t living in Boston this semester.

A lot of thought went into this decision, and we have come up with a plan that will allow The Journal to run as normal as possible in our new normal.

But we’re excited to ramp up our online presence. Moving to online-only for the semester will allow us to try new formats for our content.

We are now publishing a weekly newsletter so that the top stories of the week can appear right in your email every Wednesday morning!

Pitch meetings will be held virtually on Tuesdays during activities period (1:05-2:20 p.m.).

Tuesday production nights will also be held virtually (using the same Zoom meeting information). We’re still going to get to know our new writers, staff and readers despite being all online, so come stop in and say hi while we edit and post stories on our website and prepare the newsletter!

Section editors and our editor-in-chief will also have virtual office hours so we can still work together with writers, regardless of where we are.

We understand that this semester is something to adjust to, and we are doing our best to continue to be your best source for Suffolk news.

If you have any story ideas, would like to join our team, or want to submit a piece for publication (whether it be a news story, opinion piece, letter to the editor, movie review, etc.) or have any comments or questions, please email us at [email protected]

