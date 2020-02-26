Annie Tate, a life remembered

Creative. Pasta fanatic. Authentic. Always three steps ahead. That was Annie.

“She was the epitome of the perfect, thriving Suffolk student. She was so well rounded in every aspect. She was always 20 minutes early — with her coffee,” said Caleigh O’Brien, a close friend and roommate.

Annie Bridget McDevitt Tate, a junior in the Sawyer Business School, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 14. As the Suffolk community continues to mourn such a tremendous loss, Annie’s two roommates, O’Brien and Sandharaa Munasinghe, describe her as the perfect friend.

“She was every quality you’d want in a friend — caring, loving, kind, honest, always gave you constructive criticism and that’s what shaped us to be better people,” said O’Brien.

They remember her for being unapologetically herself in everything she did

“She was very much her- self and she never changed. She was always true to being who she was, and that’s so hard nowadays; it feels like everyone’s a follower — but she wasn’t. She always had a way of making things her own,” said Munasinghe.

She is remembered as being a great listener and close confidant for many who had the pleasure of knowing her.

“I always knew I could count on her to hear me out and give me the advice