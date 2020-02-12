Iowa Caucuses mark an uncertain start to 2020 election

The Iowa caucuses came to a screeching halt Monday, Feb. 3, on a night shrouded in confusion and scrutiny toward the Iowa Democratic Party.

Months, even years, of anticipation for last Monday night were further delayed after an app used to report the result of the caucuses had a technical glitch. Close to complete results did not come until Thursday, when 100% of results, which are still in question, left the caucuses without an official winner.

“I was up until 1:30 a.m. waiting for these results, and they had the audacity to not even release all of them,” said Avery Gallagher, class of 2023 English major, about her experience waiting for the results last Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A caucus is a meeting of local members of a political party where members register their preference for a candidate. The Iowa caucuses feature multiple rounds of caucusing called alignments. A candidate must receive votes from at least 15% of those participants present in the first alignment in order to remain viable for second, usually final alignment.

If a chosen candidate falls short of the 15% mark, their supporters are free to join another candidate’s corner for the second alignment, while the supporters of those who initially reached the viability threshold stay locked in.

The night ends with state delegates going to candidates based on the number of people who caucused for each.