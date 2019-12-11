Boston defies Executive Branch against climate change

Boston has seen more push back against President Donald Trump and his climate policies since the Trump Administration officially began filing paperwork on Nov. 4 that will withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.

This agreement was originally signed by over 197 countries within the United Nations in November 2016. With its introduction, ambitious goals were set by nations to reduce global carbon emissions and combat the rise of climate change.

Trump’s decision to pull out of the agreement follows a previous announcement he made in June 2017, where he initially stated his plan to abandon the global effort. At the time, he claimed the agreement was “a total disaster,” according to The Washington Post.

Many cities throughout the country are respond- ing to the decision by the President, with an AP Poll showing support for it from only 18% of Americans.

There are already surges of resistance in Boston to Trump’s stance on climate change and the Paris Agreement.

The city’s primary climate change engagement tool, Greenovate Boston, aims to get citizens involved in fighting climate change and to send a strong message to the President and his constituents in office.