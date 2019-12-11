AIDs Quilts memorial brings diversity to Suffolk campus

This past week the AIDs memorial patchwork quilts have been displayed across the Suffolk campus to spread awareness for those who have lost their lives to AIDs and families impacted by the virus. The memorial has been on display in the lobbies of the 73 Tremont, Sawyer and Sargent buildings.

The quilts display the names of those lost along with bright colors, pictures, and designs to honor the individuals displayed on each patch of the quilt. The individual stories of those who have died because of the virus have created more awareness of the impacted community and what efforts can be made to find a cure.

The quilts have become a national project to raise awareness for the AIDs virus and those impacted by it according to The Aids Quilts website. In 1985 after noticing that 1,000 San Franciscans had lost their lives to AIDs Cleve Jones organized a march in which dem- onstrators posted placards of those who lost their lives to AIDs on Federal California buildings. After noticing that the placards were similar to patchwork quilts, the AIDs memorial quilts were created as a larger memo- rial. The quilts personalized the memorial to specific individuals in hopes to see the need for public support to find a cure for this deadly virus.

Although the virus impacts the lives of many differ- ent groups globally, the virus has had a large impact on the LGBTQ+ community creating lack of research and stigma of those living with HIV and AIDs. By displaying memorials like the AIDs quilt the community is able to destroy stigmas and find representation leading to more research for a possible cure in the future.