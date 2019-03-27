William Fitzsimmons: Folk musician speaks on new album, songwriting process and ongoing tour

After overcoming a turbulent year in his personal life, seasoned folk musician William Fitzsimmons turned harrowing experiences into soft, expressive songs on his latest album “Mission Bell,” released in 2018. The singer-songwriter is currently on tour supporting the heartfelt record detailing his second divorce, and made a stop in Boston at City Winery for a concert last Saturday night.

The 10 songs on “Mission Bell” reflect on Fitzsimmons’ separation from his wife after a decade of marriage. The first version of the album was originally recorded in 2017, but when it came to Fitzsimmons’ attention that his wife and former music partner were having a relationship, he decided to abandon the project and restart it from scratch the following year.

“It was the thought of allowing those versions of those songs, I knew they would always be just awful for me to just listen to or to play,” said Fitzsimmons in an interview with The Suffolk Journal. “It’s like when you just have a bad memory attached to a location or something, you just know you can never go there again.”