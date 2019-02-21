Cherry Glazerr is a force of feminist rock at Brighton Music Hall

The dynamic sounds of Los Angeles trio Cherry Glazerr filled Brighton Music Hall on Friday night for a sold out show of loud, raged feminist rock. Led by founder, singer and guitarist Clementine Creevy, the band’s aggressive yet charismatic attitude got right in the face of concertgoers and refused not to be heard.

Formed in 2013 while its members were still in high school, Cherry Glazerr has experienced many changes as far as members and record labels go, but the band is currently made up of Creevy on lead vocals and guitar, Tabor Allen on drums and Devin O’Brien on bass. Small but mighty, the trio dominated the stage with provocative and political tracks that kept the energy in the room hot and angry.

Kicking off their set with “Ohio,” the first song off their latest album “Stuffed & Ready,” Creevy’s moody lyrics crept effortlessly over a strong guitar and Allen’s abrasive drum playing. As they transitioned into their 2014 hit “Had Ten Dollaz,” Creevy confidently led as fans screamed the lyrics back at her, spit and sweat seeping out from the crowd.

Allen and O’Brien strutted on stage in matching black jumpsuits that flaunted the band’s name in bright, crimson red on the back, complimenting Creevy’s ultra high-waisted red pants and lace crop top perfectly. The effortlessly cool style the trio conveyed through their clothing was only enhanced by their absolutely killer instrumental capabilities.

“This song is about growing up and how that’s cool, and everything” said Creevy, shrugging and grinning at the crowd as they transitioned into “Self-Explained.”

This song slowed things down a bit, as Creevy’s melancholy voice floated poetically and pushed against the harshness of her guitar playing. There was a constant shifting of the comfort level of the listeners, as the sound and mood of each tracked developed differently from the last.

The band’s fourth full-length album, which was released earlier this month, portrays a sense of maturity. Creevy has refined the message she wants to put out into the world with her clamorous, millennial iteration on the punk “Riot Grrrl” style. As a 21-year-old female rocker who has been on the scene since the age of 16, her struggles and triumphs with her emerging adulthood is clear on “Stuffed & Ready.”

Cherry Glazerr’s set brought back some older tracks like “Grilled Cheese” and “Teenage Girl” off their first album “Papa Cremp.” While these songs remain favorites for fans, it is clear to see the emotional journey Creevy’s musical development has undergone. Simple-sounding lyrics with loaded undertones like “Grilled cheese, in my mouth. Get on your knees. If you want a bite, go fly a kite,” were replaced with politically pointed, short-tempered messages that hit hard from the first listen in the band’s third album “Apocalipstick.” But with her latest release, Creevy has loosened some of that aggression, giving in to her own vulnerability.

“Wasted Nun” served the crowd heavy, head-banging percussion, with Creevy screaming her raw lyrics of insecurity into her Christmas light-adorned microphone. The paradox created between the melodies and blistering garage rock created an unsettling space in certain songs, but that’s exactly what Creevy wanted. What first came off as a light and airy track quickly flipped itself upside down into a punk-rock scream fest, portraying Creevy’s shifting power dynamic within her lyrics.

What could not be ignored, even if one tried, was the giant inflatable cherries that sat at the back of the stage while the band played. With their amps covered in webs of pink and white fuzz, and flashing lights laced around the equipment, the stage was certainly a space-themed party for everyone to enjoy. Videos of aliens flashed across the screen behind the musicians, and a thick wave of heat, sweat and flying beers seemed to coat the entire area surrounding the band.

Newer songs like “Daddi” created huge bursts of energy from the crowd, as Creevy chanted “Where should I go, daddi? What should I say? Where should I go? Is it OK with you?” The uncertainty portrayed in these tracks reflect Creevy’s own feelings about feminism, the patriarchy and her take on the current political climate, while still remaining honest to the music itself.

Cherry Glazerr included two additional songs at the very end of their lengthy show as an encore, rounding out at an almost twenty song set. They closed out the set with “Told You I’d Be With The Guys,” a noisy rock anthem about female solidarity. Creevy’s assuring guitar solos made the crowd swoon even more, as the band truculently got out everything they had left to give.

Cherry Glazerr is just getting started on their jam-packed year of touring, with 43 more stops planned nationally and internationally, in promotion of their new album.