Robb seeks to become first female president in years

If the upcoming elections result in her favor, Secretary Morgan Robb would become the first female president of Suffolk’s Student Government Association (SGA) in six years.

“To be a female president, and what that would mean for our female students, and for even for students of other marginalized identities is a huge thing,” said Robb in a recent interview with The Suffolk Journal.

Robb acknowledged the long-standing issues that impact a great deal of Suffolk students and said she plans to work on resolutions before aiming to tackle even more. Securing space for students to have club meetings, classrooms and a more suitable theatre for university performances are at the top of Robb’s list.

She explained that she seeks to “inspire the way I [she] was inspired” when she first joined SGA. Having held positions in the organization as a senator, committee chair and her current role on the executive board, Robb’s experience has allowed her insight on a vast array of jobs that SGA conducts.

As someone that has stressed the importance of connecting personally with each member of SGA if elected president, Robb said she wants to make sure each student is able to express themselves uniquely.

“We all know you have strength in numbers, but each individual student should have as much attention as 10 students or five students,” said Robb. “If one specific student has a concern or a need that needs to be fulfilled, that should be done.”

SGA is an organization that regularly conducts meetings with members of Suffolk administration. Being a voice for the students isn’t enough for Robb, who said she wants to help SGA become a voice of introduction- to bring the students to the administration if they have grievances that need addressing.

I just want to make sure I’m hearing other people and I’m working on their behalf,” said Robb. “Nothing fulfills me more than working hard and making sure that someone else feel good and that their life is a bit easier.”