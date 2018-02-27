President versus Presidential

In the past, the image of a person running for president was about authority, experience and respect. But in recent years, it seems people have started viewing the presidential candidate as an image of money and power rather than someone capable to run a country.

Someone with presidential aspirations should have a college degree. This, however, does not mean said degree should be in Political Science or Government. A political career can be built from an English or Business major just the same.

It is a matter of becoming involved in the political networking environment and gaining sufficient experience to become a part of it.

Ideally, a person running for president should have prior experience in several branches of government such as legislature and executive office. It is important to have experience in the area and fully understand how the governmental system works. Just like any other job, one must start from the bottom to be aware of the problems and tasks that come in the basics of the profession, in order to get to the top.

An example of work experiences could be serving as a Congressman and perhaps later on as a Governor. After years of political affairs, one can handle the public and the media as well as internal and foreign policy.

Although there is an existing stereotype for politicians that suggests they are nothing but a facade and do not truly care about the population, the people cannot help having an opinion and a preference over others. This is why even though it may be relative to describing the “ideal” characteristics of a presidential candidate, there are certain aspects that really stand out.

Economic power may be a useful resource for the person planning to run for office. Such with many previous presidents, as it brought them more social influences and better propaganda. On that note, it is important to mention some of the characteristics a great social influencer should have. First and foremost, charm and excellent public speaking skills are essential factors to move masses.

We want someone to be transparent on how the government is handling internal and external affairs. A person who stands up for the interests of the constituency is also a good qualification to look for in a candidate.

Lately, there has been serious talk about several people that should run for office that have no political experience, such as Oprah. Before President Donald Trump, it would have been absurd to suggest that someone with no political experience would ever run for president, but since his inauguration, the notion that a president should be qualified for the job has been lost. The social influence that comes hand in hand with economic power, definitely came in handy for Trump.

Inevitably, this has also affected the credibility of the government, because not knowing how to approach several political situations inflicts uncertainty and skepticism to the citizens.

Even though people have started talking about candidacy for others with no experience, it seems that most of the population still believe that a person in such a high position should be experienced and should promote an image of authority and respect. Hopefully, after the Trump administration, people will go back to the conventional candidate style and elect someone fit for the job.