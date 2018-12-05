The movie advertisement used by Ford Hall Forum for “Little White Lie”

Haley Clegg / Editor-in-Chief

Suffolk’s Ford Hall Forum talks the complexities of race and family in “Little White Lie”

Haley Clegg

December 5, 2018

On Nov. 27, Suffolk’s Modern Theater was packed for a screening and discussion with the director of the 2014 film “Little White Lie.”

The personal documentary follows American filmmaker Lacey Schwartz as she uncovers her family’s hidden secrets and the truth behind her identity. “I actually grew up thinking I was white,” said Schwartz in the opening scenes of the film.

The film uses home videos, interviews with family and friends and anecdotes from her own life to tell her story. Her parents, Peggy and Robert Schwartz are white Jews living in Woodstock, New York. They only had one daughter, and when Lacey was born, it was obvious that she was black. For most of her youth, her parents explained that her dark skin came from Sicilian ancestors on her father’s side of the family. This rationalization was accepted by Lacey, her father and the rest of her family.

Acknowledging her true identity would mean her mother would have to admit to an affair with another man. This would also mean that Lacey’s biological father was not the man who raised her.

Upon returning home from college, Schwartz confronted her mother about her blackness. She finally admitted to an extramarital affair with an African-American man named Rodney, who was Schwartz’s biological father. This revelation gave Schwartz a completely new understanding of her identity and allowed her to embrace her African-American heritage. “Being true to myself meant being both black and white,” she said during the film.

Following the screening of the documentary, professor Shoshana Madmoni-Gerber sat down with Schwartz to discuss the creation of the film and to allow audience members to ask questions.

One woman spoke about how Schwartz’s mother made a comment during the film that the lie only came out because the man she had an affair with was black. This opened up a dialogue about family secrets.

“Family secrets are rampant and it’s very easy to look at other people’s families and think ‘oh my god how could they do that’ but the reality is a majority of people have these things going on and they’re not talking about them, and why can’t we talk about them?” said Schwartz.

She spoke about how her family’s story is not unique and how people all across the globe have reached out to her with similar stories. Schwartz hoped that her film would open up a dialogue within society so that people can have these difficult discussions in a healthy way.

“This happens all over the place,” said Schwartz. “Fundamentally my mother is irrelevant, and I’m irrelevant. Really it’s about how these family secrets are operating within our society and deep down affecting the health of our societies and our communities and our families.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Boston looks towards a future with climate change

Many gathered at the Cambridge Innovation Center on Monday to hear Paul Kirshen and Kirk Bosema give a talk on Climate Change and the Future of Boston...

Marisa Kelly inaugurated as Suffolk’s 11th president
Marisa Kelly inaugurated as Suffolk’s 11th president
Countdown to Kelly’s Inauguration
Countdown to Kelly’s Inauguration
“Fighting Nazis” put into perspective
“Fighting Nazis” put into perspective
Economics and the environment: Finding the balance

Last Wednesday, Suffolk University students gathered in the Sawyer building to explore a question that humans have asked for centuries: What is the re...

Other stories filed under Film

Director Richard Fitts Jr. brings father’s legacy to the big screen in new Vietnam documentary “21 Years – A Folded Flag”
Director Richard Fitts Jr. brings father’s legacy to the big screen in new Vietnam documentary “21 Years – A Folded Flag”
Human Flow: A deeper look at refugee suffering

As a result of vicious acts of genocide and other heinous crimes against humanity, billions of people from all across the globe have been displaced fr...

A new medical drama: ‘New Amsterdam’ debuts
A new medical drama: ‘New Amsterdam’ debuts
A Soldier, actor, husband: The life of Ronald Ermey
A Soldier, actor, husband: The life of Ronald Ermey
Film Review: ‘Gook’ highlights racial violence
Film Review: ‘Gook’ highlights racial violence

The Suffolk Journal • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in