Verdile and Thurman ready to lead women’s basketball as first time captains

Nancy Gonzales Junior guard Ava Thurman is entering her first season as captain of the women’s basketball team.

The Suffolk University women’s basketball team is off to a strong start so far, securing their first two wins of the season against Rivier University Nov. 7, and against Baruch College Nov 9. New junior co-captains Olivia Verdile and Ava Thurman led the squad for the home opener.

Verdile and Thurman are among two of the seven juniors on the team this year, with no seniors to finalize the twelve woman roster. Verdile talked about how her and Thurman plan to lead the team going forward, saying they will be emphasizing on “the little things.”

“We’re focusing on the culture a lot this year, so I think more team bonding, just setting an example of leading by example, whether in or out of practice, how we should be acting,” said Verdile.

Both players started with the team as freshmen in 2023 and have been racking up points ever since. Thurman talked about her experience preparing to help lead a team as a junior, and the steps being taken to do that job effectively.

“Us juniors are doing well stepping up into leadership roles sooner than we thought. We’re setting the foundation for next year, so by next season we’ll have that confidence already in place,” said Thurman.

The Rams outscored Rivier by 11 points with a score of 75-64, then were able to defeat Baruch by nearly 30 points just two days later, the score ending at 81-52.

Regarding team goals for the season, Verdile talked about how staying together is something the team is really focusing on this year, and how that is being channeled going into their first couple of games.

“There’s gonna be a lot of energy, good and bad, a lot of nerves and a lot of excitement that we need to control into producing good basketball,” said Verdile.

Looking at Suffolk’s most recent game against Baruch, both captains saw the starting lineup, and dished out double digit points, Verdile with 21 and Thurman with 10.

Since there are no seniors on the roster this year, something that is rare in collegiate sports, Thurman talked about how her and her co-captain are stepping up to the plate to take on this new role.

“Liv [Verdile] and I are trying to grow into our leadership roles as naturally as possible. We’re doing our best to foster an environment of trust and supporting our teammates is our number one priority,” said Thurman.

Verdile agreed, saying it was definitely something they weren’t expecting, but that she, as well as the other juniors, know the drill by now.

“Our grade is very fortunate that all seven of us are still here so we’ve been close since freshman year,” said Verdile. “I think we’re very good at holding each other accountable and we’re close enough where we can just say things how they are.”

The Rams have started November on a good note so far, currently keeping a record of 2-0. Looking ahead to the remainder of the season, Thurman says aside from winning, the team is eager to play hard and stick together.

“Win or lose, I want us to start the season with intensity and confidence, so we have a great platform to build on for the rest of the season,” said Thurman.

The Rams face off against Salve Regina University on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 5:30p.m. in the Ridgeway Gymnasium.