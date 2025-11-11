Women’s soccer eliminated in CNE semifinals in penalty kicks by Endicott

Nancy Gonzales Freshman Ava LaFauci advancing with the ball against Nichols College Oct. 29.

Suffolk University’s women’s soccer team ended their season in heartbreaking fashion with a 4-3 loss to Endicott College on penalty kicks in the Conference of New England semifinals.

The game was heavily contested throughout, as possession went back-and-forth constantly between the two teams and both teams having strong chances, yet each team’s defense would prevent any scoring through 110 minutes of play.

During regulation, Suffolk would be on the back foot as Endicott largely controlled possession, but the Rams had strong effort from the back line, with junior defender Malia Young and junior midfielder Avery Porter being particularly crucial to holding the line against Endicott’s attack.

Freshman goalkeeper Arden Rose would impress with her ninth shutout of the season, recording nine saves during the game.

The Rams took control during the two 10-minute overtime periods, controlling possession far more throughout both. However, while some scoring chances would be created from this, none of them came particularly close to going into the goal.

With the game still scoreless through 110 minutes of soccer, Suffolk and Endicott would head into penalty kicks.

Endicott won the coin toss, so they shot first. Rose would continue her amazing night in goal with a pair of saves against Endicott’s Lily Miller and Ella Morgan.

However, the Rams were only able to gain a one goal advantage, with senior midfielder Daniela Petronio converting her shot while sophomore Bria Baughman missed hers.

Endicott and Suffolk would each make their next two shots, with freshman midfielder Olivia Chamberlain and senior midfielder Molly Knight scoring for Suffolk.

This would mean that heading into the fifth round of shots, Suffolk held a 3-2 advantage over Endicott, where one more goal would punch their ticket to the CNE Championship game. Unfortunately, junior midfielder Avery Porter’s shot would be saved, and Gabrielle Klindtworth would tie it for Endicott.

The shootout went into sudden-death, meaning that Suffolk needed a goal and a save to win. However, the opposite would happen, as Endicott’s Olivia Pardo would score and senior midfielder Scarlett D’Amico’s shot would go over the crossbar, giving Endicott the win.

Despite the loss, head coach Ellie McDougall was still proud of the team’s performance, especially as the lowest seed in the playoffs.

“They’re a really good team and we fought valiantly. I couldn’t ask for a single [bit] more from the players and they truly showed what resilience and camaraderie and loving each other can do,” said McDougall.

There is certainly hope abound for next year, with a small but mighty senior class graduating.

“We’re losing a really strong group of seniors but I think it’s potentially a really great year. We have a lot of people returning so I hope they come hungry. The camaraderie and culture will never bend,” said McDougall.

Or, as freshman midfielder Tatum Flynn put it, the goal is “winning the CNE!”