Boston Ballet’s facets shines in Balanchine’s three-act ‘Jewels’

Julia Capraro, Managing EditorNovember 11, 2025
Liza Voll, Courtesy of Boston Ballet
Boston Ballet in George Balanchine’s Diamonds ©The George Balanchine Trust.

The Boston Ballet has a pristine reputation for exceptional performances, but the troupe’s fall showcase of “Jewels,” a George Balanchine ballet, really shines.

Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen takes on the daunting task of developing and leading a ballet troupe in the footsteps of Balanchine, one of the founders of modern American ballet, and a large part of the Boston Ballet’s history as an organization. In the three acts of “Jewels,” Nissinen and his talented performers make it clear why anything Balanchine touched remains classic. 

The group began the evening with the “Emeralds,” an exceptional first course to a delicious visual evening that, just like the jewels it emulated, exposed the facets of character that ballet as a style can have.

A nod to Parisian dance, the company donned long tutus and bodices adorned with sparkling gemstones.

This portion of the ballet felt like the welcoming of spring, with dancers speaking a language of length and longing in their movements. With two principal couples taking to the stage for ballads of excellent partnerwork and a trio that had eyes glued to center soloist Daniel Durrett, this portion delivered the most for smaller groups.

Principal dancers Paul Craig and Seo Hye Han set expectations high with a captivating duet at the very beginning of the act. Accessorised by a larger ensemble, the team’s movements were grand, delicate and yet still strong and pristine.

Chrystyn Fentroy and Francisco Schilereff followed as a secondary duet in the program, and although they did not come to the plate set by Craig and Han, in part due to the choreography of Balanchine, they were still a pleasure to watch.

By far, this portion was stolen by trio Emily Aston, Chenxin Liu and Durrett, who swept into a slow start to the production with peppy music and a bounce beneath their feet. The group made the most of being the only trio to be highlighted in the “Jewels” choreography, taking to the stage with an instantly captivating energy that jolted life back into the audience members. 

Durrett followed the trio’s work with a solo that brought the audience to applause. Jumping seemingly impossible heights with what looked to be little effort was nothing short of incredible.

Like the traditional ballerina figures, this segment showed love to the simplicity of an arabesque en pointe.

The “Rubies” lived up to their red, fiery gemstone in their segment with a fast and fun segment of the show. 

Inspired by American jazz styles and modified to be an en pointe traditional ballet adjacent routine, Balanchine made for a piece of choreography to be hailed. 

It’s not often in a dance production like “Jewels” that you see an audience laugh, but multiple times throughout principal dancers Ji Young Chae and Jeffrey Cirio’s duets, the audience laughed at their chemistry that transcended the music and dance. 

It was in small moments, like an exchange of high-five-like slap of hands or a synchronized shimmy of their hips, that the pas de deux partners shone as more than dancers, but as showmen. As if they were in a playful argument, Chae and Cirio answered each other with impassioned responses of repeating or mimicking the other’s movements.

By far the most impressive segment for ensemble performances, the group choreography stood out among the “Emeralds” and the “Diamonds” finale. The troupe had an excellent musicality and attention to detail that made the high-intensity and fervent moments when the stage was drowning in deep red costumes a pleasure. 

Every small feature, like flexed wrists and ankles, or protruding and moving hips, was always in place for the group on stage. Every moment and movement that could capture the audience’s awe managed to.

This captivating stylistic feat was at its strongest in Alexandria Heath, who was the second act’s featured soloist. Commanding the stage with a sensual and grandiose performance, she stole every moment as a blazing solitaire of the ensemble.

With a cheeky smirk, Heath would dodge the male ensemble as they gravitated towards her performance, dripping with technique and emulating confidence.

The finale of “Diamonds” saw the stage at its highest production, with white drapes and a ballroom chandelier glistening as Peter Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 3, Op. 29” in D major adorned audiences’ ears with sounds reminiscent of “Swan Lake.”

Following suit was a dance reminiscent of traditional ballet productions, with strong shapes and formations that filled the stage. Every female dancer on stage was accompanied by a partner, only strengthening the ballroom visuals.

In ensemble moments, centerstage choreography seemed to draw on visual aspects of diamonds, mimicking triangles and diamonds within interlocking crossing arms. With symmetry between every couple’s opposite, the pristine and classic cut of the gem shines through the visuals of the performance.

Like a love letter to traditional partnerwork, both the principal couple, Viktorina Kapitonova and Sangmin Lee, and the featured quartet of Heath, Lauren Herfindahl, Sage Humphries, Haley Schwan, Schuyler Wijsen, SeokJoo Kim, Tyson Clark and Lawrence Munro accentuated the female dancers’ skills with lifts and turns. 

Kapitonova and Lee lingered in their choreography with a romantic sensibility, handling the slow and intentional moments with tenderness that made the pas de deux feel as if it had more story to it than just a collaboration of movement and music.

Balanchine’s three-act ballet was a visual feast, with a magnificent pace that kept audiences upright and eyes wide open until the final bows of the “Diamonds.” While untraditional in its lack of a story, the musicality and choreography make for its own emotional ballad even more satiating than a fairytale performance.

The company will continue performing “Jewels” until Nov. 18, and will return to the stage Nov. 28 for their season pièce de résistance, “The Nutcracker.”

About the Contributor
Julia Capraro
Julia Capraro, Managing Editor – Newsroom & Initiatives | she/her
Julia is a senior broadcast journalism and psychology major from Canton, Massachusetts. She is a Media Career Ambassador with Suffolk’s Career Center and a Homepage Messenger with The Boston Globe. When she’s not writing for The Journal, she is probably bartending or serving at the Beantown Pub, or writing a poem for her Substack. She is a pleasure to have in class.
