Matt Maeson brings powerful, yet emotional alt-rock to House of Blues

Matt Maeson performed a sold-out concert at House of Blues Boston Nov. 7, showcasing his talent both as a singer-songwriter and rock musician with a set spanning the musical spectrum from acoustic ballads to driving rock.

This was the second to last show of the United States leg of the “A Quiet and Harmless Living” tour, supporting the Virginia-based artist’s third album, “A Quiet and Harmless Living,” which was released Sept. 12. Eight of the album’s 10 songs were played in the Boston show, making up nearly half of the 19 song set.

One song from the new album, “Halfway to Whole,” was inspired by Maeson’s last time in Boston, on his 2023 “That’s My Cue” tour. “That’s My Cue” was solo and acoustic, in stark contrast to this tour where all songs had Maeson backed by a band. The song, as Maeson described during a brief pause due to production issues, came from him being stuck in Boston after his pair of “That’s My Cue” shows due to his cancelled flight home. Maeson then described going to a bar, getting drunk and going to a movie theater to watch the then-new “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which he said “sucked.” He then returned to his hotel and began writing the song about his state at the moment.

The vast majority of the songs in the set had themes of substance abuse and mental health. The second song of the night, “Downstairs,” from “A Quiet and Harmless Living,” was a rock ode to depression and suicidal ideation, ending with the lyrics “I just want to drift away … forever.”

The theme continued into many of Maeson’s hits. “Cut Deep,” from 2022’s “Never Had To Leave,” is about the mental pain of love, while his most popular song, “Hallucinogenics,” from his 2019 album “Bank on the Funeral,” explains the aftermath of a party Maeson went to in Seattle at the end of one of his first tours.

Many of the songs also showcased Maeson’s roots, playing songs entirely on his own. Songs like “Everlasting,” “Waltz Right In” and “Straight Razor” had him playing most of the song solo on either the guitar or piano, closing the songs with the band to bring a jolt of energy to the room.

Despite the tough themes of most songs in the set, there was also a message of maintaining hope and resilience sprinkled throughout the set. “Beggar’s Song,” from “Bank on the Funeral,” was about remaining strong despite difficult circumstances with the refrain of “We sing a beat down, washed up, beggar song / And we sing it even louder when the money is gone, because we’ll / Be damned if we let it keep us down.”

“Legacy,” also from “Bank on the Funeral,” would close out the concert with a strong message of hope, being far more upbeat than any other song and promising that “it’s not too late to pick up the pieces.”