Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Matt Maeson brings powerful, yet emotional alt-rock to House of Blues

Simone Alcindor, Journal ContributorNovember 11, 2025
Simone Alcindor
Matt Maeson performing at House of Blues for his show in Boston Nov. 7.

Matt Maeson performed a sold-out concert at House of Blues Boston Nov. 7, showcasing his talent both as a singer-songwriter and rock musician with a set spanning the musical spectrum from acoustic ballads to driving rock.

This was the second to last show of the United States leg of the “A Quiet and Harmless Living” tour, supporting the Virginia-based artist’s third album, “A Quiet and Harmless Living,” which was released Sept. 12. Eight of the album’s 10 songs were played in the Boston show, making up nearly half of the 19 song set.

One song from the new album, “Halfway to Whole,” was inspired by Maeson’s last time in Boston, on his 2023 “That’s My Cue” tour. “That’s My Cue” was solo and acoustic, in stark contrast to this tour where all songs had Maeson backed by a band. The song, as Maeson described during a brief pause due to production issues, came from him being stuck in Boston after his pair of “That’s My Cue” shows due to his cancelled flight home. Maeson then described going to a bar, getting drunk and going to a movie theater to watch the then-new “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which he said “sucked.” He then returned to his hotel and began writing the song about his state at the moment.

The vast majority of the songs in the set had themes of substance abuse and mental health. The second song of the night, “Downstairs,” from “A Quiet and Harmless Living,” was a rock ode to depression and suicidal ideation, ending with the lyrics “I just want to drift away … forever.”

The theme continued into many of Maeson’s hits. “Cut Deep,” from 2022’s “Never Had To Leave,” is about the mental pain of love, while his most popular song, “Hallucinogenics,” from his 2019 album “Bank on the Funeral,” explains the aftermath of a party Maeson went to in Seattle at the end of one of his first tours.

Many of the songs also showcased Maeson’s roots, playing songs entirely on his own. Songs like “Everlasting,” “Waltz Right In” and “Straight Razor” had him playing most of the song solo on either the guitar or piano, closing the songs with the band to bring a jolt of energy to the room.

Despite the tough themes of most songs in the set, there was also a message of maintaining hope and resilience sprinkled throughout the set. “Beggar’s Song,” from “Bank on the Funeral,” was about remaining strong despite difficult circumstances with the refrain of “We sing a beat down, washed up, beggar song / And we sing it even louder when the money is gone, because we’ll / Be damned if we let it keep us down.” 

“Legacy,” also from “Bank on the Funeral,” would close out the concert with a strong message of hope, being far more upbeat than any other song and promising that “it’s not too late to pick up the pieces.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$170
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Grandson performing on stage at the Royale Nov. 6.
Grandson brings fiery political rap-rock to Royale
Explore an uneasy motherhood story in the new dramedy 'If I Had Legs I’d Kick You'
Explore an uneasy motherhood story in the new dramedy 'If I Had Legs I’d Kick You'
Boston Ballet in George Balanchine's Diamonds ©The George Balanchine Trust.
Boston Ballet’s facets shines in Balanchine’s three-act 'Jewels'
Betty the Yeti posing for a picture after the ribbon cutting ceremony at Snowport.
Snowport brings holiday spirit to Seaport
Weaving the story of Navajo textiles in Edna Andrade’s art
Weaving the story of Navajo textiles in Edna Andrade’s art
A piece by Richard Dorff that sat on a windowsill and required light to pass through it in order to be viewed.
Stop, look and listen to the environment’s cry for help at new exhibit
More in Boston
Vendors line the streets of Jamaica Plain for the Open Streets event.
Open Streets closes out 2025 season with successful festival in Jamaica Plain
Neon Trees performs at House of Blues for their 'Sink Your Teeth' tour Oct. 27.
Neon Trees closes out 'Sink Your Teeth' tour with electrifying performance at House of Blues
Laufey's stage setup at TD Garden.
TD Garden turns into a jazz club for Laufey and fans
Chicago-based rock band Mareko and The Slores performing at City Hall Plaza Oct. 31.
Blair B*tch Project showcases women of color from Boston and beyond
Popstar, Tate McRae, performing at TD Garden Oct. 17.
Tate McRae turns heads on her ‘Miss Possessive’ Tour
Family dressed up as 'Lilo & Stitch' characters for The Doggone Halloween Pet Parade Oct. 25.
Downtown Crossing celebrates spooky week with some furry friends
More in Music
Members of the Ramifications with the Boston city skyline.
Suffolk’s a capella group the Ramifications celebrate 25th anniversary this spring
Sofia Isella rocks out on stage at the Royale Oct. 24.
Sofia Isella disturbs the comfortable at Boston's Royale
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie performing at the Royale Oct. 23.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie rocks Royale for SGA’s 2025 concert
Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse performing at MGM Music Hall Oct. 15 in Boston.
Modest Mouse and Built to Spill bring 90s rock back to life at MGM Music Hall
Meg Smith performing her opening song at Paradise Rock Club Oct. 19.
The next Chappell Roan, Meg Smith, casts a spell on Boston with iconic pop anthems
Gigi Perez performing at the House of Blues Oct. 15 in Boston.
Gigi Perez opens hearts and minds at House of Blues
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$170
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal