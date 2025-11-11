Explore an uneasy motherhood story in the new dramedy ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’

“Mommy is stretchable,” are the first words uttered in Mary Bronstein’s second feature film “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” a nail-biting dramedy which swiftly closes in on its audience in the near two-hour runtime.

Bronstein’s difficult-to-find 2008 feature film “Yeast” is a mumblecore classic, but “Legs,” instead of easing one in and out of tension, turns the dial up at every opportunity.

Both films focus on the face with plenty of trembling, extreme close-ups don’t just pull you in, but they also don’t allow you to leave. In “Yeast,” this reads more as a DIY filmmaker quirk, framing it as intimacy, but ultimately failing, whereas “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” initiates a constant relationship between the audience and Rose Byrne’s character that cannot be broken. You can even feel resistance in a pan or a cut to another subject. Bronstein even chooses to exclude the profile of Linda’s daughter from the entire film. It’s all about perspective.

In “Yeast,” the audience quickly realizes that Rachel, played by Mary Bronstein, is a tightly-wound, judgemental presence who weighs on both of her friends, whereas “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” brings the audience so close to Bryne’s character Linda, that there is no choice to truly connect with any other character, because she cannot.

Rarely is there a breath of fresh air, as the film’s sound design opts to surround each viewer to no avail, forcing them from one nightmare to the next. Each overlapping noise feels like a hammer to the knee at a doctor’s office, activating every reflex you have without any real sense of autonomy. The whirring of machines, the berating of an absent husband, played by Christian Slater, over the phone, the splatter of a rodent on a sidewalk; all of these are the audience’s companions for as long as it takes for the last sound wave to wash over them in the film’s final, frantic sequence.

Bronstein maintains a wild tension that couldn’t be cut by the sharpest knife — there is no real catharsis in violence, impulse or volume until the end of the film. The closest sense of reprieve is a monologue about rats being killed with guillotines by Linda’s indifferent therapist, performed by Conan O’Brien. The validation he gives her in this moment is minuscule at best and comes wrapped in the disgusting package of lab rat brains and dead-eyed cynical stares, but it acts as a breath of fresh air in the chaos that led Linda to see a therapist as often as she does.

Similar to the grime and grain lining every frame of a film like “Se7en,” Bronstein’s latest feature is a sickly one coated in sweat and tears. The grim neon green and red lighting in Linda’s motel room invokes a feeling of sheer dread and disgust. The therapy sequences are distant and clinical.

Even when confronted with Caroline, a woman similarly plagued by the horrors of motherhood, Linda rejects the notion that the two are similar.

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” is not just a film about the nightmarish reality of being a mother, or caring for someone with a disease for which no answers exist. It is a declaration of every stress dream, every intrusive thought, every questionable instinct one can have throughout their day compiled in a hamster wheel of a montage. It is also not as unapologetic as one might think.

Linda’s near-climactic declaration that she might be “one of those people that wasn’t meant to be a mother” is one that occurs to every audience member at least once throughout the film, but this leads to another question. If going through all of this is possible, even if it is only one’s perception, is anyone meant to be a mother?

Bronstein answered this.

“There is nothing to solve or decode,” Bronstein said in an interview with Letterboxd.

Often enough, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” appears as a dream. It is not especially surrealist in nature like a David Lynch or Ingmar Bergman film, but errs more on the side of terrifying realism. The hole in Linda’s ceiling is the vacuum the audience will exist in for as long as Bronstein wants us to. The hotel room is a dark, damp corridor until the end of the film. Jamie’s, who A$AP Rocky plays, injury is completely glossed over and unanswered for. Everything is possible, and because of this, it will all come to pass — at least to Linda.