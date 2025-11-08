Men’s soccer falls in penalty kicks to Roger Williams in CNE championship game

Michael Najarian Diego Pierantozzi of Suffolk and Dylan Thomas of Roger Williams battle for the ball in the first half of the CNE championship game Nov. 8.

Francisco Valck was up for Suffolk University in round five of penalty kicks. Roger Williams University goalkeeper Eliot Panaccione stood in front of him, guarding the net. Valck began his stride towards the ball and let off a shot. It was stopped by Panaccione.

With that, Suffolk men’s soccer saw a chance at winning the Conference of New England championship slip away. It was the Hawks who were victorious, 4-3 in penalty kicks to claim the conference crown.

The game was a tension filled, high intensity game from start to finish. Physical play was the name of the game, as the teams combined for three yellow cards and 27 fouls. In the end, similar to 2022, the Rams wound up on the wrong side of the final score in Bristol, Rhode Island.

“I’m really proud of [the team],” said head coach Bill Maddock. “In this league, it’s tough to go and get results on the road. Going down early, they fought back. They played well. We could have done a couple things differently, but overall I commend the boys and am really proud of their effort today.”

The excitement was palpable in a nearly full seating bowl, plus fans spilled over onto the berm. Through 110 minutes, the Rams and Hawks were so evenly matched that, just like the championship game last year, penalty kicks were needed.

Unlike last year, it was the Hawks who prevailed. Roger Williams has defeated Suffolk in the championship game twice in the last four years, both at Bayside Field. Suffolk’s win last year came at East Boston Memorial Park.

Senior captain Matthew Belluardo, who played in all three championship games between the two teams, reflected on the Rams’ performance this time around.

“Solid. Hardworking. The lads wanted it,” said Belluardo. “Sometimes, the ball doesn’t go your way. That’s how soccer is.”

The Hawks struck first in the 11th minute of play when Max Patenaude wrapped a shot around the side of the net and past Nathan Harlow to the low left of the goal, with Dylan Robbins getting credit for an assist.

It took 13 minutes for the Rams to respond. After a foul by the Hawks inside the box, Francisco Valck took a penalty kick and did not miss, sending it past Panaccione to tie the game at one.

From there, intense back-and-forth play followed for the remaining 66 minutes of play in regulation. For every timely and seemingly improbable save made by one goalkeeper, the other one countered with a save just as impressive.

“We knew it was going to be a lot of crosses into the box and long throws,” said Maddock. “I thought Harlow and Ricky and [Belluardo] managed that aspect of the game really well. For the most part, their big chances came with us opening up the game a little too much.”

In overtime, a great chance for Luke Blawn in front of the net off a cross from Ryan Chamberlain sailed over the net with 1:40 left in the first overtime, representing Suffolk’s best chance of the extra time. Panaccione had come up big just seconds before with another timely save.

After 20 minutes of overtime, penalty kicks were needed. Maddock made a change in goal, replacing Harlow with sophomore Carter Sewell, who only had one save over 18:43 of action in one game to his statline this season.

Despite Sewell’s lack of game action this season, Maddock trusted his instincts and his goalkeeper.

“PKs are such a unique part of the game,” said Maddock. “Carter has been really good in training sessions in terms of his shot stopping abilities, so we felt it was the best move for the team. He was close to a couple of them and he represented us really well, just unfortunate [ending].”

After both teams scored in round one of penalty kicks, the Hawks blinked first in round two when Max Patenaude hit the crossbar with his shot and Dylan Tratchenberg buried his chance for the Rams. In round three, it was tied again when Diego Pierantozzi sent his shot high and wide after a Hawks goal.

Patrick Marino and Maxi Fadel both scored in round four, and Jorge Beltran’s fifth round goal for the Hawks just snuck past Sewell’s outstretched hands. Panaccione denied Valck after that to seal Suffolk’s fate.

Harlow made five saves in his 110 minutes of action in goal for the Rams, countered by four saves from Panaccione.

Although Suffolk’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion, Belluardo and Maddock expressed confidence that the Rams will return in full force not just next year, but in the few years to come.

“I’m proud of the guys. They’ve done really well,” said Maddock. “They’ve taken the program to new heights. They continue to get better every single day. We’ll get back to work and we’ll be back.”