Suffolk University Police Department arming to go into effect Nov. 3

Maren Halpin, Editor in ChiefOctober 30, 2025
Leo Woods
SUPD cruiser parked outside of Samia.

Suffolk University Police Department’s sworn officers will begin carrying a standard-issue handgun and a body camera starting next week.

Each officer has completed rigorous training that meets state standards and incorporates the committee’s recommendations, with emphasis on de-escalation and crisis response,” Chief Operative Officer Boris Lazic and Vice President of Student Affairs Laura Ferrari wrote in an email to Suffolk community members Oct. 30.

The SUPD’s detective unit substation center is moving to the Sawyer building “to ensure the best coverage of armed police officers across the campus,” according to the email.

SUPD will also be increasing the presence of patrol officers on Tremont, West and Court Streets “to enhance the sense of safety and protection of community members traveling between our residence halls and academic buildings,” Boris and Ferrari wrote.

The Suffolk University Board of Trustees voted in favor of arming the department’s sworn officers in April 2024. A year later, the SUPD Arming Advisory Committee released recommendations that served as a framework for the implementation. The decision to arm SUPD was met with mixed reactions from students and faculty as debates surrounding campus safety and the impact on students’ daily life erupted in community forums and around campus.

The University is creating an Independent Advisory Committee to support the transition and encourage trust between officers and community members.

“Our goal is and will always be to further strengthen campus safety while preserving the trust and mutual respect that define Suffolk University,” the Oct. 30 email reads. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

