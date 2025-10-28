Tate McRae turns heads on her ‘Miss Possessive’ Tour

Pop icon, Tate McRae, brought her “Miss Possessive” Tour to Boston’s TD Garden Oct. 17 for a show stopping performance.

Waiting with bated breath, adrenaline coursing through the room in anticipation. A bright glow from lights fills the room, music blast as dancers fill the stage. Lights, camera…wait, where’s our star?

Suddenly a flash of strobe lights and synth, she is there — Tate McRae, commanding the stage in a white ensemble. The crowd erupts. It’s not just a concert anymore; it’s a release. Every beat of “Miss Posessive” hits like a heartbeat, every lyric met with hundreds of voices shouting it back. Her pace does not slow, one after the other; “No I’m not in love” “2 hands,” and “guilty conscience” rang through like a claim, fierce and unshakable.

The lights dim and the bubble pops.

Opening the next chapter, McRae steps out in a dazzling white bra paired with sweats. Walking down the aisle, she approaches a pole at the end. She reaches towards it, using it to dance to the next song. “Purple lace bra” begins this section, tones soft and sensual– showcasing McRae’s incredible talent for sharp dancing and strong singing. Followed by “Like I do,” “uh oh,” “Dear god” and “Siren sounds,” the lights dim.

The crowd’s attention shifts towards the B-stage as McRae steps in wearing a black dress. “You Broke Me First” drew the loudest sing-along of the night — a full-circle moment between artist and fans who’ve grown with her since her early heartbreak anthems. Quizzing the crowd on their early McRae knowledge.

Back on the main stage in a new black ensemble, McRae begins act four with “Exes” — hit with a venomous confidence. Reinvigorating the crowd, “TIT FOR TAT” and “Revolving door” play with razor sharp choreography. Ending with “It’s ok I’m ok,” the crowd quiets. Fans wondered if the concert was really over.

“I think you know what this is,” said McRae.

It’s an encore! A hit from the new F1 Movie “Just Keep Watching” partially plays, causing the room to explode with vigour. Following is “Sports Car,” a song which leads to fans screaming all around the room. Following with a tried and true classic “Greedy.”

As the final notes faded, McRae smiled at the roaring crowd, a pop star fully in her element. For a performer once known for heartbreak anthems, she has found a new language in confidence, control, and connection.

The “Miss Possessive” tour will end Nov. 8 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. From heartbreak to confidence, small stages to big arenas— the final show is sure to shine. As the final stop approaches, fans can expect the same electric energy, tight choreography, and raw emotion from McRae that’s made every city feel like the center of her world.