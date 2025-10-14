Women’s soccer falls to Roger Williams in high-intensity conference battle

Sophia DiNanno Sophomore midfielder Sophia Vazquez advancing up the field with the ball.

The Suffolk University women’s soccer team lost its second game of the season, 1-0 against fellow regionally ranked team Roger Williams University, dealing a major blow to the team’s hopes to win the No. 1 seed in the Conference of New England playoffs.

Both teams came into the match being ranked regionally in New England and only one loss, with Roger Williams being ranked sixth and Suffolk being ranked seventh. The teams earned those rankings with vastly different strengths, as Roger Williams boasted an attack with the most goals per game in the CNE, while Suffolk boasted one of the strongest defenses, having only allowed three goals in 11 matches prior to the game.

Roger Williams would manage to score only 15 minutes into the game directly from a free kick by Camryn Dickinson from about 20 yards away. The goal was only the second sophomore goalkeeper Jaiden Wilds had allowed through five games, and she would make four saves through the rest of the game, as the team would allow Roger Williams no other major chances.

The game was intense throughout, however, particularly during the second half, when Suffolk would get the majority of its scoring chances.

“The intensity level at the end was great even when we had 10 men, I wish we started that way,” said head coach Ellie McDougall.

The intensity was reflected by both teams, with 28 total fouls being committed between the two teams. Both sides would receive cards from this, all in the second half, with Suffolk’s Daniela Petronio being sent off with a red card in the 69th minute after getting in a scrap with Roger Williams’ Mya D’Antonio.

“We definitely got fired up, we tried to bring the intensity and they definitely matched it,” said junior midfielder Avery Porter.

Despite this, the team is still confident in its aggressive identity.

“I think physicality is part of who we are and we’re happy about that,” said McDougall.

Before the team’s 0-0 draw Oct. 14 against another regionally ranked team, the University of New England, McDougall emphasized the need to get back into a rhythm and recovering properly.

“Making sure we recover and get rested for the next game and game planning to see what the other team’s strengths and weaknesses are and hopefully we can capitalize on those at an away game,” said McDougall.