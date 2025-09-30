Editorial: Editors response to professional panel

Maren Halpin

From our panel, I took away that journalism as an industry is at an inflection point — one that is truly about meeting people where they are at and centering real people, their stories and the impact those stories have. Diti, Amaka and Matt are truly embodiments of the work that the best of this generation of journalists are doing to guide journalism into the current moment with grace, intention and purpose.

Whether it is bringing their thoughtful reporting to life for audiences on social media or engaging and connecting with their communities, these three, along with so many others, are proving that impactful journalism is alive and well. As I look to enter the field this spring, our conversation left me feeling empowered and emboldened to join this exceptional group of professionals who protect both the press and the people.

Ella Santanelli

I have never been to a panel that was so good at keeping the audience engaged and attentive. Getting to hear their personal experiences in journalism, the things they have achieved, how they got to where they are today and even ways that they have failed was enlightening. Knowing that there are people like them changing this industry gave me so much hope for the future of journalism.

A great aspect about the panel was hearing from journalists that are closer to the average age of college students. Though there is a lot to be learned from journalists who have been in the industry for decades, getting to hear from those who have gone through the process of breaking into it in more recent years is refreshing.

I feel like often times with panels like this where experienced and accomplished people talk about their careers, it gets to a point where it can feel unattainable. Never once during this panel did I feel disheartened or as if I could not get to where they are. They gave the feeling that if you truly strive for something that you can get there.

Julia Capraro

You hear how important it is to tell the stories of your time: platform the struggles of the oppressed, highlight the conflicts that commit themselves to our communities and use the power of the press with expert precision.

The professional panel told us how important it is to spotlight the tenets of hope: a job well-done can signal evolution, words have the weight of lead in the hands of a common purpose and there is time to change the course of history.

Demystifying our own industry and connecting with the trailblazers of our age — it’s our way of thanking those who built it by keeping it in a metamorphosis. It will change, and so will we.

“There has never been a better time to flex your youth,” said Matt Shearer.

Make no mistake, our age is showing, and it is our brawn.

Madeline Reyes

What every person needs right now is hope. Especially within the journalism field. Everyday, graduation is creeping closer and the anxiety of being jobless becomes more of a reality. It seems like AI is taking every job and everyone is saying journalism is a dying field. As students, we look to the professionals to give us hope, and that is exactly what this panel gave us.

Every student was hanging on to the journalists’ every word, hoping their success would rub off on them. As they each spoke, their passion couldn’t be ignored. We got to hear their wins, failures and the moments that convinced them they had chosen the right field.

As we go into the world, having the motivating words of the panel playing in the back of our head will push us forward. The doubt and uncertainty of postgrad still lingers, but the hope from the panel gives us the motivation to succeed.

Zoe Toperosky

The future is an unknown, and often scary place that we all think about. For journalism, the future often seems daunting. All too often there are headlines outlining the threats to the free press and as a student journalist, entering this world feels like entering a complex game as the rulebook is changing.

But hearing from three journalists filled with hope for the future, who are already navigating these shifting conditions was the reminder I needed to reinstill what I have always known: yes, journalism is changing, but it is more important now than ever before.

At the end of the day, journalism is about people. The people whose stories you’re sharing and the people in your community. The industry is changing to meet people where they are, while still doing what we have always done; report on the truth.

Though the future is unknown, there is no other industry I would rather be in, regardless of how daunting it may seem.

Alexis Crochiere

The panel was not only an eye opening experience to me but a beacon of hope. It is really scary as a young adult going into a field that is constantly labeled as “dying,” especially when my time to enter the job market is only getting closer and closer.

Hearing three very different people with unique experiences having a single thing in common — a love for telling the stories that need to be told, was just inspiring — more so because I was in a room full of my peers and friends who have big dreams in this intimidating business.

One answer particularly has stuck with me from Diti Kohli, a person I already read and admire as is. She spoke about how finding your way into a major news network is said to be a long one, with years of lower network experience being the only pathway. She started in Boston and hasn’t left, and not that it’s the only route I want to take, but hearing a different experience and getting confirmation there isn’t a single way to find a home in a news outlet was a relief beyond belief.

Michaela Buckley

As a senior, it’s hard to ignore the fears that come with post-grad, but all three journalists offered such valuable insight into the field that I left feeling hopeful. The conversation focused on the real changes happening in journalism in the digital age. They shared practical advice on navigating the industry such as how to use social media, market yourself and be someone others can genuinely connect with.

They reminded me why I chose this career in the first place: the power of storytelling. Journalists have the responsibility to be a voice for the unheard, and I believe all three panelists have embodied that throughout their careers. Their enthusiasm and willingness to share their experiences helped ease the doubts I’d been carrying into my senior year.

The biggest takeaway for me was that everyone’s path is different and it’s what you make of your time and effort that truly matters. As a student, it’s easy to fall into the trap of comparing yourself to others, but Matt Shearer, Diti Kohli and Amaka Ubaka are proof that staying authentic and keeping an open mind can take you far.

William Fithian

All three journalists offered insightful information surrounding the future of the media. Personally, it was very inspiring to hear from professionals that have hope in the industry. Recently, journalism has been looked down upon or filled with negativity from the general public.

These three outstanding professionals gave me a sense of hope for my future. Being constantly told journalism is dying or slowly falling to AI is not something you want to hear as you invest four years of your life studying it. However, they humbly reminded me journalism is not going anywhere.

Future journalists are needed more than ever, especially in a time where censorship is becoming a scary reality. The panel inspired me and many young journalists to keep going and stay ambitious, because journalism is here to stay.

Michael Najarian

Listening to what Matt Shearer, Amaka Ubaka and Diti Kohli had to say at our panel was very encouraging to me as a college senior, especially one who is soon going to be looking for a journalism job soon. What Shearer said, in particular, stood out to me, about using your youth to your advantage. That sticks out to me as someone who already uses social media to share my work, and continuing to learn tips and tricks of social media will only benefit me down the line.

Another thing I was reminded of is that every path is different. Shearer, Ubaka and Kohli all had very different starts to their career, and, as I wonder how I’m going to start mine, it was refreshing to be reassured that there is more than one way to get your foot in the door and that what matters most is that you get that foot in the door.

Victoria White

When you’re in a field that others have deemed as “dying,” you hear it constantly. There is nothing quite like introducing yourself and your major and immediately hearing, “you’re never going to get a job after you graduate.” While I might smile tightly and lightly laugh it off, it doesn’t make the comment any less hurtful.

Though, seeing people in the field, flourishing and raving about how much they love and admire their jobs, one can’t help but feel optimistic. Each of the three panelists brought their own perspectives that weaved together seamlessly, creating a sense of unity while simultaneously demonstrating their differences.

They shined a light on journalism and it was so lovely to see passionate people talk about the very thing that impassions them.

And where there is hope, there is a future. So, you can continue to tell me that I’m entering a field that you’ve already placed in a casket. If that’s the case, we’re burying something that is very much alive and will bang against its coffin until we start digging it up again.