OPINION: Romantic Comedies have lost the divine art of the love story

From “13 Going on 30” to “The Proposal” and “50 First Dates,” the 2000s marked the peak of one of Hollywood’s most beloved genres, the romantic comedy. Rom-coms are consumed for various reasons, whether people are madly in love or suffering from heartbreak, people always find ways to relate to the stories on the silver screen.

Yet today, the newest releases often fall flat, while the early 2000s films remain the undeniable favorites.

Are we experiencing the death of rom-coms, or has nostalgia made Gen-Z’s love for new releases more cryptic? It is undeniable that “Anyone But You,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Materialists” sparked audience interest, especially online, but the atmosphere feels utterly different from the usual 2000s meet-cute.

What we love most in rom-coms is the normality of the plotline, portrayed by actors and actresses who are often hotter than the majority of people in the real world and the heartwarming feeling it brings us when the characters exchange their first looks.

Now, the new wave of rom-coms feels less like comfort and more like an ode to idiocracy. One of my favorite rom-coms of all time is “Notting Hill,” with Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, and every time I watch it, it gets me thinking, “there’s nothing quite like it these days.”

I was a very imaginative child, dreaming that I would end up like Andy or Miranda from “The Devil Wears Prada” someday. Rom-coms played a significant role in fostering that imagination, and even if I was romanticizing life a bit too much, it’s a feeling that I now rarely experience when watching modern movies.

The new rom-coms are … bland. They lack character development and visual aesthetics that feel compelling. They are either too sad, too straightforward or too shallow to capture the charm of the classic whimsy of 2000s rom-coms. While watching “Anyone But You,” despite enjoying the vibe of the 2000s track “Unwritten,” I thought I was inside a glossy Amazon Prime Video ad.

As a Gen-Z young adult, I confess that nostalgia has probably made me a little blind and biased. As Taylor Swift sings, “nostalgia is a mind’s trick,” and indeed, it tricks us into thinking that the older, the better, disregarding the value of modern rom-com movies. But what if this time I am right?

It is worth considering how social media has affected the way Hollywood tailors its movies. I worry for the newer generations, whose content is shaped by TikTok and Instagram Reels, as the sparkle of rom-coms fades and the latest releases feel increasingly tailored to the ‘scrollers.’

Perhaps, as Gen-Z and Millennials, we are experiencing an emotional attachment to a world portrayed without the pressures of deadlines, smartphones and social media comparisons. I miss the 2000s Hollywoodian portrayal altogether. Can you imagine a world where love is the only reason, the only problem and the only solution … take me there, please.

However, I keep wondering, is our frenetic, phone-addicted society saying goodbye to true love on screen? Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s new film, “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” promises otherwise, but I’ll have to wait.

In the meantime, I’ll stick with “Notting Hill.”