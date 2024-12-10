The artists of San Niccolò

The best way to discover Florence’s secrets is to stroll its streets. Every cobblestone corner holds hidden gems, and artistic expression is plastered everywhere.

Known as the birthplace of the Renaissance, Florence is home to masterpieces like “The Birth of Venus” and Vasari’s “The Last Judgement.” However, these iconic works are just a glimpse of the city’s rich art scene.

The city is flourishing with modern street artists, and once you spot a piece of art on the street, it becomes a scavenger hunt to find more. They are a wonderful contrast between the historical art that the city is well known for.

The word ‘graffiti’ actually comes from the Italian word ‘graffito,’ meaning ‘scratch.’ Florence street art can be found on street light poles, gates, windows, arches and more.

These works of art are sometimes political or socially charged, or simply just for fun to bring vibrance to the already beautiful city.

Local names such as Clet, Blub, LeDiesis and Carla Bruttini are just some of the many whose art has made an impact on the city. One of the first recognized artists I discovered was Clet, whose work appears on most street corners.

Clet is a French artist known for transforming traffic signs into images, often exploring themes like religion and sex. One silly aspect of Florence is the abundance of random street signs that seem to make little sense.

While it’s unclear whether drivers follow them or simply ignore them, Clet has certainly drawn more attention to these signs with his playful, humorous artwork. He uses witty images to give each sign its own unique personality.

One of his most popular works is the Common Man, a sculpture of a man on the Ponte alle Grazie bridge, who appears to be walking confidently towards nothing. It represents stepping into the future with courage inspiring passersby to be more confident.

Although authorities have removed it from the bridge in the past, Clet’s freedom of expression is widely loved throughout the city. He also owns a studio in San Niccolò at Via dell’Olmo 8r.

LeDiesis is a popular female duo that remains anonymous. Their works revolve around honoring influential women by reinventing famous figures and portraying them as superwomen, such as Frida Kahlo and Italian journalist Giovanna Botteri.

They bring these iconic heroines to life with a positive, empowering message for everyone, blended with humor. Each one is depicted with a wink and a smile, creating a playful connection between the art and the public.

Blub is another anonymous artist known for giving classic artworks a unique twist by submerging them in water and adding scuba masks, hence his name. His motto, “L’Arte Sa Nuotare,” translates to “art can swim.”

Blub’s original works are created on canvas, wood, and door frames and later reprinted and produced as street art to be scattered throughout the city’s center. His work reflects the concept of resilience, using a mask to symbolize the ability to see and breathe underwater.

Some of Leidesis and Blub’s original artwork can be found in San Niccolò at a studio run by another Florentine artist, Carla Bruttini. Bruttini is a painter and most of her works are on display in galleries as well as some copies in the streets of Florence.

Bruttini helps her fellow artists who prefer to stay anonymous by showcasing their original works at the Max-Y gallery on Via San Niccolo 27r. She also has her own studio just around the corner, called Dhai on Via Di San Niccolò, 44r.

Bruttini’s work uses collages from magazines and newspapers and adds progressive messages, such as “Vite Libere” meaning “free lives,” or “Rivoluzione in corso” meaning “revolution in progress.”

One of her more popular works depicts a woman with long red hair, also known as The Shaman. She was inspired by the Indigenous group who symbolize strength, spiritual power and the ability to heal the sick.

“For me, it represents the woman’s power and freedom,” Bruttini said. “You don’t see the face so it represents any woman. For women, you have to learn to be proud of yourself.”

Using acrylic on canvas and other products such as gold flakes, Bruttini brings her art to life. One of her main styles is to use eyes to communicate with the viewer, calling them “proud eyes.”

The tight-knit community of artists in San Niccolò gives Florence its unique character, with each artist bringing their own creative reasons and passion to the city.

“When you paint, it’s so easy. Sometimes you have an inspiration. It’s not every day. Sometimes you do something, but you don’t know why,” Bruttini said. “And then, when you realize it, for me, it represents freedom.”