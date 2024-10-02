Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

In the nation: Green line derails, protests oppose Hillary Clinton in Boston, Hurricane Helene devastates Southeast US, Jimmy Carter turns 100

Maren Halpin, Leo Woods, and Alexis CrochiereOctober 2, 2024
Leo Woods

Green line train derails, leaving six passengers injured

Six people were injured after a green line train bound for Medford/Tufts derailed near Lechmere station at around 5 p.m. Oct. 1, according to the Boston Globe.

During evening commute hours, an E line train headed north had the wheels from its front trolley come off the tracks, causing a majority of the train to derail and run onto neighboring tracks.

No other trains were involved in the accident but passengers from all cars were forced to self-evacuate and walk to the closest emergency exit to reach safety.

Though several passengers were checked out by medical staff, only six people were reported to have injuries and none were considered major or life-threatening. 

The Cambridge Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after the derailment to ensure the passengers safety and disable the catenary power to the train. 

The MBTA reported almost immediately after the incident on social media that shuttle buses would be replacing transport between North Station and Medford/Tufts until the tracks were clear as they continued to work to re-rail the loose green line train.

Chief Operating Officer of the MBTA, Ryan Coholan, has ruled out issues with the track itself and turned his focus on human error for causation.

Protests oppose Hillary Clinton in Boston

Suffolk Students for Justice in Palestine, in conjunction with Jamaica Plain for Palestine and Emerson Students for Justice in Palestine, protested Hillary Clinton’s appearance in Boston for her book tour Sept. 27.

Clinton welcomed crowds to the Boch Center Wang Theater for a conversation moderated by “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Jeff Kinney surrounding her new novel “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love and Liberty”.

Protesters blocked off Tremont Street in front of the Boch Center from the intersection of Tremont and Stuart Street to the end of Tremont for more than two hours. While picketing, the nearly 100 protesters chanted disapproval for Clinton’s silence on the deaths in the Gaza Strip and policies she backed during her time as secretary of state.

Directed at patrons entering the theater and Clinton herself, protesters chanted “Hillary, Hillary, you can’t hide / you’re supporting genocide,” “Up, up, with liberation / down, down, with occupation” and “Hillary your hands are red / 200,000 people dead.”

As more patrons started arriving at the venue, event security and book tour attendees yelled back at protesters, who were confined mostly to the sidewalk and street in front of the Boch Center, not blocking any entrances. Event security opened a second entrance on the right side of the theater, as reported by The Berkeley Beacon.

Protesters began marching further down Tremont Street shortly after 8 p.m. when Clinton’s event began and patrons stopped entering the venue. The march continued down to the end of Tremont Street, where protesters convened before disbursing.

Police presence in the area was heavy, but there were no interactions between protesters and officers. Just hours before, a car crashed into a restaurant at the intersection of Tremont and Stuart Streets.

Clinton’s last appearance in the Boston area was met with opposition when she returned to Wellesley College, her alma mater, for the opening of a research center April 6. 

In the midst of protests on college campuses across the nation, Clinton said on MSNBC that young people “don’t know very much at all about the history of the Middle East, or frankly about history, in many areas of the world, including in our own country.”

Hurricane Helene wrecks havoc on Southeast US

Over 130 people died and hundreds more remained missing in the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastation of the Southeastern United States as of Oct. 1. Deaths were reported in Florida, the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia, according to the Associated Press

Helene made landfall Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend region on the west coast and moved up through Georgia and the Carolinas into southern Appalachia. The storm inundated communities with historic flooding and over 120 mph winds, leaving millions across at least six states without power, reported NPR

Rescue teams worked through the weekend to deliver necessary supplies and find survivors in remote areas affected by floods and power outages. CBS News Boston reported more than 90 members of Massachusetts Task Force 1 were on the ground in Florida and North Carolina assisting in rescue operations. 

At a press conference Sept. 30, President Joe Biden said he expected to call Congress back for an emergency session to pass a supplemental bill to provide impacted states with disaster relief aid.

“We know there is more to do, and we will continue to surge resources, including food, water, communications and lifesaving equipment,” Biden said. “We’ll be there, as I said before, and I mean it, as long as it takes to finish this job.”

Biden said he would travel to North Carolina on Oct. 2 and would also travel to Florida and Georgia as soon as possible. 

In a joint statement Sept. 30 Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said that the administration would continue to provide “robust and well-coordinated federal support” to states impacted by the hurricane. 


Jimmy Carter made history as he reaches 100

Jimmy Carter made history Oct. 1 as he became the longest living former United States president.

Carter was the 39th president, serving in the White House from Jan. 20, 1977 to Jan. 20, 1981.

Growing up in Plains, Georgia, Carter spent the first decade of his life hauling produce from his family farm into town to sell as a provider for his family. At only 13, he had bought multiple properties in Plains to rent to neighboring families as another source of income. 

In the years between his college education at Georgia Institution of Technology and his presidency, he served in the US Navy as an ode to his veteran uncle Tom Gordy and American pride, and then held a position as senator and then governor representing Georgia in Congress.

After his presidency, the Carter Center was his focus, opening in 1982 and focusing on human rights, peace negotiations and working towards social welfare. This earned him a Nobel Peace Prize in fall of 2002.

Aside from his foundation, Carter filled his time after his presidency building his presidential library, teaching as a distinguished professor at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia and continuing to keep his hat in the ring of politics. 

He also wrote a number of books including “The Hornet’s Nest,” “Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid” and “Faith: A Journey For All,” but the entirety of his collection ranges from memoirs to fictional novels to poetry.

Carter has continued to beat the odds as he surpasses a year and a half in hospice since the former president announced the advancement in his medical care in February of 2023. 



