Casey’s Cassette: Summer Setlist

Music has been an integral part of my life since I was born. My dad has played guitar since he was a kid and eventually taught me how to play. My entire family is made up of different kinds of musicians. Music production, chord progressions and guitar riffs have been and always will be the main topics of conversation with my family.

There is something so inherently special about music that makes it soul-touching. No matter the genre or artist, I try to find a way to connect with any form I come across. Casey’s Cassette is a vessel to challenge myself to broaden my music taste and reflect on why I prefer some music over others. I will be focused on mostly song and album reviews based on what I listened to that week or I will be focusing on one artist and picking out pieces of their discography that I enjoy.

To start this column on the right note, I am going to highlight some releases from the summer that stood out to me and I have had on repeat since.

Upon its release on June 7, “BRAT” by Charli XCX started a whirlwind of new pop culture references. This electronic dance album shocked all of her fans with her new it-girl era. This synth-filled album is not only Charli’s most fun album but also her most vulnerable.

Songs like “Club classics” and “Talk talk” are upbeat songs meant to be played in a club. Alongside these are songs like “I might say something stupid” and “Sympathy is a knife” both songs about Charli’s deep insecurities and not feeling relevant enough. “So I” is a song dedicated to Charli’s late friend and producer Sophie Xeon. She samples Xeon’s song “It’s Okay to Cry” in her honor. Songs like “360”, “365” and “Apple” defined “‘BRAT’ summer” and continue to be known as the songs of the summer.

Multiple songs from Kendrick Lamar also defined this summer. “Not Like Us” released May 4 started the second coming of the Tupac vs. Biggie rap beef. Lyrics that flamed Drake for his problematic behavior were shouted across the world. Lamar’s clever metaphors and play on words made the song incredibly catchy. “Tryna strike a chord but it’s probably A-minor,” will go down as one of the most iconic lyrics in a hip-hop diss track.

Country artist Zach Bryan released “The Great American Bar Scene” on July 4 with some sweet sing-by-the-campfire songs. “Better Days” featuring guitarist and vocalist John Mayer was my on-repeat song for the summer. The beautiful percussion, unmistakable guitar playing by Mayer and raspy vocals by Bryan made this such an easy listen.

The fourth track on Bryan’s album, “28”, is such a heartfelt love song to everyone he loves in his life. Bryan has a tendency to write about negative things, so hearing “28” for the first time was a breath of fresh air. “American Nights” is a classic country tune with some twangy guitar solos and choir-like vocals. My favorite track off the album is “Oak Island” which is peak storytelling by Bryan with some unique production compared to the rest of his discography. “The Great American Bar Scene” is a great album to listen to when you get the winter blues.

Hozier released yet another EP Aug. 16 based off of his latest album “Unreal Unearth” titled “Unaired.” The opening track “Nobody’s Soldier” is a catchy and high energy anti-war song. After his song “Too Sweet” topped charts and gained worldwide attention, Hozier decided to remind old and new fans what he stood for with this opening track. The booming backing vocals, keyboard and heavy kick drum throughout the anthem makes you forget that the song is under four minutes.

“July” is a song he wrote during the pandemic that had him holding out hope that the world will return to normal during the summer. The witty lyrics, jazz and soul influence had me listening to this song almost daily. The final song on the EP, “That You Are” featuring Bedouine, is a soul-stirring anthem that brings a tear to my eye every time. Their vocals mixed together are pure perfection, including the simple yet effective production. The strings and crescendo after verses make this song nearly perfect.

Tik-Tok star turned pop star Addison Rae released “Diet Pepsi” Aug. 9. I was not a fan of her previous music, but I listened to her new single out of curiosity. Ever since she stopped working with producer Andrew Goldstein, her music has improved immensely. Luka Kloser, the producer on “Diet Pepsi”, elevates Rae’s vocals with airy vocoders as well as addicting synths and beat patterns. I’m eager to listen to her upcoming debut album and see if it lives up to the level she is at right now.

New alternative artist Gigi Perez released “Sailor Song” July 26 due to its success on Tik Tok. This is a song that has been on constant repeat for me since it was released. The simple production and acoustic guitar are perfect for a song with such devastating lyrics. Perez does a wonderful job writing complex feelings and executing them in perfect lyric format. She is extraordinarily talented and her career is just starting.

Speaking for myself, the song of the summer was “365” by Charli XCX. “365” is a quintessential summer and party song. The rich synths, high-pitched vocals and hyper-pop ambience made this track define this summer.