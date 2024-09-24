Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Casey’s Cassette: Summer Setlist

Casey Wells, Staff WriterSeptember 24, 2024
Casey Wells

Music has been an integral part of my life since I was born. My dad has played guitar since he was a kid and eventually taught me how to play. My entire family is made up of different kinds of musicians. Music production, chord progressions and guitar riffs have been and always will be the main topics of conversation with my family. 

There is something so inherently special about music that makes it soul-touching. No matter the genre or artist, I try to find a way to connect with any form I come across. Casey’s Cassette is a vessel to challenge myself to broaden my music taste and reflect on why I prefer some music over others. I will be focused on mostly song and album reviews based on what I listened to that week or I will be focusing on one artist and picking out pieces of their discography that I enjoy. 

To start this column on the right note, I am going to highlight some releases from the summer that stood out to me and I have had on repeat since. 

Upon its release on June 7, “BRAT” by Charli XCX started a whirlwind of new pop culture references. This electronic dance album shocked all of her fans with her new it-girl era. This synth-filled album is not only Charli’s most fun album but also her most vulnerable. 

Songs like “Club classics” and “Talk talk” are upbeat songs meant to be played in a club. Alongside these are songs like “I might say something stupid” and “Sympathy is a knife” both songs about Charli’s deep insecurities and not feeling relevant enough. “So I” is a song dedicated to Charli’s late friend and producer Sophie Xeon. She samples Xeon’s song “It’s Okay to Cry” in her honor. Songs like “360”, “365” and “Apple” defined “‘BRAT’ summer” and continue to be known as the songs of the summer.

Multiple songs from Kendrick Lamar also defined this summer. “Not Like Us” released May 4 started the second coming of the Tupac vs. Biggie rap beef. Lyrics that flamed Drake for his problematic behavior were shouted across the world. Lamar’s clever metaphors and play on words made the song incredibly catchy. “Tryna strike a chord but it’s probably A-minor,” will go down as one of the most iconic lyrics in a hip-hop diss track. 

Country artist Zach Bryan released “The Great American Bar Scene” on July 4 with some sweet sing-by-the-campfire songs. “Better Days” featuring guitarist and vocalist John Mayer was my on-repeat song for the summer. The beautiful percussion, unmistakable guitar playing by Mayer and raspy vocals by Bryan made this such an easy listen. 

The fourth track on Bryan’s album, “28”, is such a heartfelt love song to everyone he loves in his life. Bryan has a tendency to write about negative things, so hearing “28” for the first time was a breath of fresh air. “American Nights” is a classic country tune with some twangy guitar solos and choir-like vocals. My favorite track off the album is “Oak Island” which is peak storytelling by Bryan with some unique production compared to the rest of his discography. “The Great American Bar Scene” is a great album to listen to when you get the winter blues.

Hozier released yet another EP Aug. 16 based off of his latest album “Unreal Unearth” titled “Unaired.” The opening track “Nobody’s Soldier” is a catchy and high energy anti-war song. After his song “Too Sweet” topped charts and gained worldwide attention, Hozier decided to remind old and new fans what he stood for with this opening track. The booming backing vocals, keyboard and heavy kick drum throughout the anthem makes you forget that the song is under four minutes. 

“July” is a song he wrote during the pandemic that had him holding out hope that the world will return to normal during the summer. The witty lyrics, jazz and soul influence had me listening to this song almost daily. The final song on the EP, “That You Are” featuring Bedouine, is a soul-stirring anthem that brings a tear to my eye every time. Their vocals mixed together are pure perfection, including the simple yet effective production. The strings and crescendo after verses make this song nearly perfect.

Tik-Tok star turned pop star Addison Rae released “Diet Pepsi” Aug. 9. I was not a fan of her previous music, but I listened to her new single out of curiosity. Ever since she stopped working with producer Andrew Goldstein, her music has improved immensely. Luka Kloser, the producer on “Diet Pepsi”, elevates Rae’s vocals with airy vocoders as well as addicting synths and beat patterns. I’m eager to listen to her upcoming debut album and see if it lives up to the level she is at right now.

New alternative artist Gigi Perez released “Sailor Song” July 26 due to its success on Tik Tok. This is a song that has been on constant repeat for me since it was released. The simple production and acoustic guitar are perfect for a song with such devastating lyrics. Perez does a wonderful job writing complex feelings and executing them in perfect lyric format. She is extraordinarily talented and her career is just starting. 

Speaking for myself, the song of the summer was “365” by Charli XCX. “365” is a quintessential summer and party song. The rich synths, high-pitched vocals and hyper-pop ambience made this track define this summer.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Omar Apollo serenades crowd at Leader Bank Pavilion Sept. 6.
Alternative R&B is brought down to Earth
Statue of David in Florence, Italy.
Studying abroad: Learning the slow life in Italy
Historic night for television at the 76th Emmys
Historic night for television at the 76th Emmys
Shoegaze artist Wisp takes the stage at The Sinclair.
Dream pop artist Wisp mystifies crowd at Boston's Sinclair
Anthony Boyle in "Manhunt," now streaming on Apple TV+.
Apple TV 'hunts' down success with newest conspiracy thriller
Soulfully Versed harmonizing at their end-of-the-year showcase April 19.
Soulfully Versed takes audiences through ‘The Trials and Tribulations of Love’
More in Music
Dora-Liisa Meriste and Carson Stiles rocking out at Ned Divine's.
Suffolk students rock out at Ned Devine's
An anthology of honesty: Swift’s finest fascicle
An anthology of honesty: Swift’s finest fascicle
Brady Dallas Jones performing original music at Modern Theatre.
Spring concert at Modern Theatre showcases local talent
Coachella bring the heat to California desert
Coachella bring the heat to California desert
Gray's newest '80s synth album "Found Heaven" released April 5.
Conan Gray's newest album brings fans to 'Heaven'
Olivia Rodrigo sinks her teeth into TD Garden during her performance.
Olivia Rodrigo spills her 'GUTS' in Boston
About the Contributor
Casey Wells
Casey Wells, Staff Writer | she/her
Casey is a junior broadcast journalism major from Worcester, Massachusetts. When she isn't in the Journal office, you can find her in the Performing Arts Office or any place near campus that has coffee. In addition to the Journal, she is a dancer and on the e-board of Suffolk's dance crew, Wicked. In her free time, she loves to read, write, dance, listen to Hozier and play guitar.
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal