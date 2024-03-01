Editorial: Arming SUPD erodes student trust and safety

If Suffolk University’s Board of Trustees votes to arm the Suffolk University Police Department, the board will undermine the very security the measure hopes to bring to campus. In order to create the welcoming and educational environment that the university claims to support, Suffolk must not arm their police officers.

Due to its location, Suffolk is already surrounded by police. In addition to SUPD, the Boston Police, MBTA Transit Police and Massachusetts State Police all patrol the area immediately surrounding Suffolk’s campus. In the case of the threat of extreme violence, such as an active shooter on campus, Suffolk is positioned exceptionally well for a large police response.

What students need isn’t an additional reminder of the violence and terror of guns. Students need to trust the university to respond to emergencies without feeling unsafe or threatened by the presence of guns.

Across the United States, police kill more than 1,000 people every year. This epidemic affects people of color at a much higher rate. Because of this, this decision will affect students of color exponentially more than white students. Proposals to arm SUPD ignore the historic violence perpetrated by police all over the US.

Because of this violence, trust in police is at an all-time low — a 2022 Gallup poll found that only 45% of people have confidence in the police, the lowest number since Gallup began tracking trust in major institutions in the 1970s.

SUPD’s primary job is to keep the student body safe on campus. As SUPD’s mission statement says, “The mission of the Suffolk University Police and Security Department is to provide a safe and secure environment that enhances the educational mission of the university.” To accomplish this mission, students must feel comfortable calling SUPD when in crisis.

By introducing the threat of violence, the university is shifting the power dynamic between students and SUPD. It’s already scary enough to hear SUPD knock on a door in Miller Hal. Introducing guns breeds distrust and anxiety, which threatens to create an unsafe community where students don’t feel comfortable seeking help in an emergency situation.

Distrust in police means that communities are less likely to engage with officers, even when they need help. A report from the Harvard Kennedy School said that 911 calls drastically decreased nationwide after the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Researchers concluded that individuals were much less likely to contact emergency services when they feared that the police might respond with violence.

Advocates of arming SUPD argue that it’s necessary for campus safety, yet they ignore the importance of trust. If students don’t feel safe asking SUPD for help, they will not call for help when they’re injured or if they drink too much.

The push to arm SUPD ignores the research on police violence. The Suffolk Journal agrees that campus safety should be the number one mission of SUPD, but introducing guns harms this mission, not helps it. If the goal is to increase safety at Suffolk, SUPD and the Board of Trustees should focus on gaining students’ trust. SUPD needs to prioritize working with the community and building a culture of safety.