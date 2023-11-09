Pro-Palestinian protesters take to the streets against U.S. aid to Israel

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Ritz Carlton in downtown Boston to rally against Vice President Kamala Harris who was there for a fund-raising event, according to The Boston Globe.

The point of the demonstration was to denounce the United States government’s support of aid to Israel, according to the Globe.

“We’re here to protest our tax funding being used in the genocide of Palestinians,” said Maddie Dery, an organizer for the Boston chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The crowd shut down Avery Street and police officers used barricades on a section of Boylston Street due to the size of the crowd.

Separately on Thursday, students at colleges across Boston hosted protests, sit-ins and walkouts at their respective institutions, according to the Globe. Demonstrations occurred at Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northeastern University, Boston University, Massachusetts College of Art and Design and Berklee College of Music.

The protests come as President Joe Biden announced that Israeli leaders agreed to a four-hour ceasefire each day in select areas of Gaza, according to the New York Times.