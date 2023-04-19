OPINION: Jack Teixeira should be hailed as a hero, not a criminal

Jack Teixeira: You may not know this name yet, but soon enough, you’ll recognize it as one of the most courageous men in the United States since Edward Snowden.

Teixeira, a former member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, appeared in court April 14 after leaking highly-classified U.S. intelligence that confirmed, among other things, the U.S. military, as well as other NATO allies, have boots on the ground in Ukraine, despite President Joe Biden claiming otherwise.

On Feb. 24, Biden assured Americans, “Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict.”

Now, the Pentagon has confirmed that these leaks are real, and has essentially confirmed that Biden was lying all along.

If this is true, Biden violated the War Powers Act, and he must be held accountable.

The War Powers Act “is a congressional resolution designed to limit the U.S. president’s ability to initiate or escalate military actions abroad.” This was enacted in 1973 and was created with the hopes of limiting the power of the executive branch, by forcing the Commander-in-Chief to notify Congress within 48 hours of military action. Additionally, this law also prevents any military forces from remaining in action for more than 60 days.

The War Powers Act was passed in response to former President Richard Nixon’s actions during the Vietnam War when he secretly authorized a bombing of Cambodia. Ironically, Biden, a first-term senator, was one of the co-sponsors of the very law that he has now violated as president of the U.S.

If the U.S. has secretly been working undercover with NATO allies in the Russia-Ukraine War and supporting them with boots on the ground, the American people must demand answers from our politicians that have lied to us about our involvement. While our interests certainly do not align with Russia, they do not align with Ukraine either.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, much like his Russian counterpart, is a dictator that the U.S. should not be shedding blood for, much less supporting. The Zelensky regime has banned religious organizations, political parties and even unsuccessfully pressured Elon Musk to use his Starlink Satellites to allow Crimea to have internet access, which could have escalated conflicts with Russia.

By blowing the whistle on the Biden administration’s violation of the War Powers Act, Teixeira may have prevented further escalation of a proxy war the U.S. has no business being involved in. He should be hailed as a hero, not a criminal.

While secrecy is important to some extent, the U.S. military has no right to have a presence in a foreign nation without congressional approval. For far too long, the Military Industrial Complex has profited from American bloodshed. It’s time to put a stop to it once and for all.

When the U.S. lied about the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq to justify an all-out invasion, it changed the geopolitical landscape of the world as we knew it and resulted in countless innocent lives lost.

Biden’s lies about U.S. involvement in Ukraine are no different, and there should be consequences for his lies. If kept secret, it is no exaggeration to suggest that an incalculable number of lives could have been lost.

For far too long, the U.S. has been needlessly involved in proxy wars to line pockets of the Military Industrial Complex with blood money. It is time we demand the immediate removal of any U.S. involvement.

And with the top-secret leaks published by Teixeira, we are one step closer to making peace a reality.