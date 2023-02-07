Violence heightens in West Bank

After a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven Israelis in East Jerusalem on Jan. 27, causing the city’s deadliest attack since 2008, already high tensions in the West Bank spiked, as Israel and Palestine continue to fight for control of the territory.

A day earlier, in the occupied West Bank refugee camp of Jenin, Israeli commandos raided an apartment building and the surrounding area, killing nine Palestinians and injuring 20, in what a Palestinian Authority spokesperson called a “massacre.” According to Israel, the raid target housed an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell.

“The escalation has been building up for much longer than the recent attacks. According to Israeli security forces, since March of last year we have been seeing a significant rise in attempted attacks by Palestinian individuals and Palestinian paramilitary groups,” said Michal Ben-Josef Hirsch, a professor of political science at Suffolk University.

More than one Palestinian has been killed per day on average in the first month of 2023, on track to double the rate of lethal violence in the occupied West Bank last year — which was already the highest on record since the United Nations began collecting this data.

Violence is increasing as CIA Director Bill Burns travels to Israel and Palestine, following Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who traveled there on Jan. 30.

“The head of the CIA cautioned that this escalatory trend is similar to the months and weeks leading to the Second Intifada. The long-term background factor causing escalation is the political impasse and the lack of any prospects for a political solution to the conflict.” Hirsch added.

Ned Price, a spokesman for the State Department, said in a statement that “we underscore the urgent need for all parties to de-escalate, prevent further loss of civilian life and work together to improve the security situation in the West Bank.”

Analysts, however, described the dangerous and unstable situation as a result of foreclosed hope and other structural factors, which were made worse by the election of an extreme-right Israeli government earlier this month. According to VOX, it is unlikely that the situation will improve.

Some theorize Israel’s half-century-long occupation of the West Bank shows no signs of ending. The goal of Palestinian authorities is to create a separate state in the West Bank. But Israel has been firmly entrenching its control over the West Bank for almost 56 years. It claims that the occupation is required for security reasons and that the Palestinians are not prepared to make peace with Israel.

However, it has also permitted and supported tens of thousands of Israeli settlers throughout the West Bank, and the new far-right administration promised to legalize a number of small outposts nestled deep within the territory.

“The more immediate causes of concern are probably rooted in the domestic politics of both societies. In Israel, the election of a governing coalition, which some of its members have a record of inflammatory agenda and policies. In Palestine, the ongoing weakening of the Palestinian Authority along with the advanced age of Mahmoud Abbas, which leads to instability and uncertainty,” said Hirsch.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for an end to Israel’s “illogical escalation” with Palestine. Volker Turk said in a statement distributed in Geneva, “I am afraid that the recent measures taken by the government of Israel will only serve to fuel more violations and abuses, especially the decision to make obtaining weapons permits easier.”

The high commissioner called for immediate action to de-escalate tensions, including ensuring that international standards in investigating deaths and serious injuries were followed.