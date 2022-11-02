Neurovariety+Club+creates+new+safe+space+on+campus

When sophomore Prescesh Morrison took a dual-enrollment course at Suffolk University as a high school student, she instantly felt connected to the school.

She cites Andrew Cioffi, director of Suffolk’s Office of Disability Services, being helpful while she was in her course as the deciding factor in committing to Suffolk her senior year.

Morrison has dyslexia, a type of learning disability that impairs a person’s ability to read, according to the National Institute of Health. The accommodations she received at Suffolk encouraged her to attend.

Morrison had been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when she began her freshman year at Suffolk last fall. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, Autism is “a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave.”

Morrison decided to form SU Neurovariety, a club focused on awareness and advocacy for neurodivergent students and students with disabilities, to foster a community of mutual support for students and as an additional resource to ODS.

Neurodivergence is defined as a “differing in mental or neurological function from what is considered typical or normal,” by the Oxford Dictionary. Australian sociologist Judy Singer coined the term in 1998 to describe variations in the human brain and its functions, especially regarding learning and social abilities.

The term is most commonly used in the context of autism, ADHD and learning disabilities like dyslexia, according to Harvard Health.

Neurovariety is for all students, whether they have a formal diagnosis or not. Morrison noted the difficulty individuals who suspect they are neurodivergent can face when trying to obtain a diagnosis, especially if they are part of a minority group.

A study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that Black, Hispanic and other nonwhite children were less likely to have been diagnosed with autism than their white peers. The Centers for Disease Control reported that males are more likely to be diagnosed with autism than females.

“As a person who already has a lot of labels on me, I would say my neurodivergency is one that I wear high and proud,” Morrison said.

For their initial year at Suffolk, Neurovariety is collaborating with ODS and the Center for Diversity and Inclusion to create informational booklets about the neurodivergent community. They plan to distribute them around campus for those interested in learning more about neruodivergence.

Neurovariety is also working on implementing the use of sunflower lanyards on campus. The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is a movement started in the United Kingdom by the London Gatwick Airport for individuals with non-visual disabilities to signal they needed additional support or assistance discreetly. The lanyards have been adopted in the U.K. by major airports, entertainment venues, train stations, supermarkets and beyond, according to the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower website.

Next year, Neurovariety plans to host a Silent Prom and fashion show with accessibility for students who need extra support attending an event, such as the option to listen to music with headphones.

Neurovariety holds general meetings on Fridays 3-4 p.m. in Sawyer 821.

For updates on future events, follow Neurovariety on Instagram @s.u.neurovariety.

The Office of Disability Services is open Monday – Friday from 8:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. on the ninth floor of 73 Tremont, and can be reached at 617-573-8034.