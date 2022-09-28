Meet Me @ the Altar truly ‘hit[s] like a girl’

American pop-punk band Meet Me @ The Altar created an energetic and creative environment as the opening act for pop-indie sensation MUNA.

At the Royale, the flat floors can lead to the back of the crowds feeling left out and unincluded. However, on Sept. 19, [email protected] made sure to have their audience dancing and engaged throughout their whole set.

The band released their first EP under a record label in 2021, “Model Citizen,” which was included in some of their set. However, they chose to play a plethora of unreleased songs which is a risky move for an opening band. Luckily, despite some audio imbalances, the tunes were a hit and the audience was ecstatic to be a part of something new and special.

The band originated in New Jersey, Florida and Georgia as it consists of three members who met virtually in 2015; vocalist Edith Victoria, guitarist and bassist Téa Campbell and drummer Ada Juarez. They continued to work remotely until their first tour in 2018 which resulted in their record deal with Fueled by Ramen in 2020.

Despite the band’s unconventional meeting, the authentic connection between the members was easily seen by the crowd through shared smiles, laughs and dance moves. Each member is a true representation of individualism and the feeling of acceptance radiated through the venue. [email protected] created a space for their audience, both new and old members, to allow the music to be cathartic without any judgment from their peers.

These three members perfectly complemented the headliner, MUNA, who also continually encourages eccentricity and originality. Similarly, MUNA also contains three members whose rise to fame was their collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers in their song, “Silk Chiffon.” They signed to Bridger’s record label, Saddest Factory Records, in 2021, with whom they released their third studio album entitled, MUNA.

It is clear that Meet Me @ The Altar genuinely wants to share their music and allow their listeners to relate to it. They are the definition of staying grounded in the true meaning behind the music industry. It was a refreshing performance and although their early 2000s punk music is not to everyone’s taste, it was an overall pleasant and safe environment that could easily be appreciated.

It would be without surprise if [email protected] continued to rise in this basement-grunge scene as they are unstatedly influenced by Paramore, Modern Baseball and Bikini Kill. They have a captivating appearance and sound that can only continue to improve through their many experiences and adventures to come.

It is encouraged to keep an eye and an ear out for an upcoming [email protected] debut album that will hopefully result in a headlining tour — it is truly not something to miss out on. It was heartwarming and inspiring to see Meet Me @ The Altar and MUNA spread the importance of inclusivity through dancing and engagement.