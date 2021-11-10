Women’s hockey remains undefeated after sweeping Worcester State

Suffolk University women’s hockey stayed undefeated with two wins over the Worcester State Lancers over the weekend.

Suffolk carried the momentum from their undefeated first weekend against Plymouth State University and UMass Boston into their first home and home of the season. The Ram’s outscored the Lancers 9-3 in the back to back outings, defeating them in Worcester 4-2 Friday and then running away with a 5-1 victory at home in East Boston on Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t expect to go 25-0 this year but we’re enjoying the good start we’ve had for sure,” said women’s hockey head coach Taylor Wasylk.

The Rams dominated Worcester State, who are in the midst of their inaugural season and played their first home game ever against the Rams on Friday. The game at Worcester was the Rams first game outside of Boston this season.

“It’s not easy to get off a bus and come out and play a high intensity sport and be perfect right off the bat,” Wasylk said. “We had a little bit of a slow start but they picked it up and we got it done.”

The second game of the series at the Rams’ home ice, The Louis E. Porrazzo Memorial Rink in East Boston, turned into a physical battle throughout the game. The physicality came to a head after a late hit on senior forward Shana Cote came during Cote’s goal celebration in front of the Worcester State net. The shove from behind resulted in a major penalty against the Lancers.

“I used to play boy’s hockey growing up so I had to learn really quickly how to take hit’s to protect myself,” Cote said. “Even now in college it’s pretty regular thing me getting hit so I’ve just kinda learned to ignore it and just transfer that anger and energy into playing.”

Coach Wasylk was not pleased with the late hit.

“It’s frustrating physically and mentally to play through a very very physical team like that,” Wasylk said. “They kept a cool head. They showed a lot of maturity and professionalism too. I was very happy with them.”

The Rams never trailed over the weekend, jumping out to early leads off goals by the teams two points leaders, Cote and junior forward Sofia Scilipoti in each of the games respectively. The duo would combine for nine points over the weekend.

“They have this chemistry,” Wasylk said. “They always know where each other are, they don’t have to look and communicate.”

Scilipoti, who is playing her first season for the Rams won CCC Player and Rookie of the Week, as well as Suffolk Athletics Ram of the Week because of her efforts. Cote was coming off CCC Player of the Week and Ram of the Week recognitions the week prior.

“It’s cool but the individual awards aren’t that important to me. We got two wins out of the weekend, that’s what I’m focusing on,” Scilipoti said.

The Rams look to play another home and home against Curry College on Friday at Curry and Saturday at home in East Boston.

Follow James on Twitter @James_bartlett8