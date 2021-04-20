Suffolk+sees+fewest+new+cases+this+semester

Suffolk University saw a total of two new COVID-19 cases from April 12-18, both of which were identified at on-campus testing sites, according to the university’s COVID-19 testing data page.

The two positive test results brought the university’s total number of cases since residential students returned for the Spring semester in January to 164.

The total case count on Suffolk’s COVID-19 testing data page includes only positive tests reported from the university’s on-campus testing sites. The Journal’s total includes positive test results reported from both on and off-campus sites.

According to Suffolk’s testing data page, all symptomatic individuals are tested at off-campus testing sites.

As of April 18, Suffolk’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 0.042%. This number has decreased substantially since the Journal’s last update, when the most recently reported seven-day rolling positivity rate was 0.383%. As of April 18, the university’s overall positivity rate was 0.358%.

Massachusetts’ seven-day average positivity rate was 2% as of April 18. The statewide positivity rate has been decreasing since April 2, according to Suffolk’s COVID-19 testing data page.

