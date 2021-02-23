COVID-19+cases+down+slightly+since+last+week

Suffolk University saw a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18 according to university testing data, which was last updated on Feb. 18.

The 11 new positive results brought the total number of cases at Suffolk since residential students’ official return to campus on Jan. 19 to 83.

The university’s total case count only includes positive tests which were detected at the university’s on-campus testing sites. However, The Journal’s total includes positive results identified at off-campus testing sites, as well.

According to the page, all symptomatic individuals are tested at off-campus testing sites.

As of Feb. 18, Suffolk’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 0.583%. This number has decreased since The Journal’s last update, when the rate was at 0.742%. The university’s overall positive test rate was 0.373% as of Feb. 18.

Suffolk conducted a total of 2,275 tests from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18. This number brings the total number of tests conducted at Suffolk University testing sites to 57,601 for the 2020-2021 academic year, excluding tests reported as invalid.

As of Feb. 18, Massachusetts’ seven-day average positive test rate was 2.1%.

At the time of this article’s publication, no data was yet reported on the university’s testing data page for the period from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23.