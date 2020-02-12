Winter Walk gives hope to those without a home

“We’re currently freezing for one day, but others don’t have the opportunity to go home and get warmer,” said Zachary Robinson, a Northeastern student-volunteer at the event. A 2010 report from the National Coalition for the Homeless found that 700 people experiencing or at risk of homelessness are killed from hypothermia annually in the United States. “Even volunteering for this event, we get free hand warmers and hats. We’re being treated like ‘oh we’re going to be out here for two hours,’ whereas [the homeless population] are out here for a while. So we should treat them with the same respect that we’re treating volunteers for this event,” said volunteer Olivia Johnson. For Massachusetts, winter is not the only time that homelessness is an issue. According to a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report, homelessness rose by 14.2% between 2017 and 2018 in Massachusetts, compared to the national homelessness rate, which rose by 0.3% in that time.

Ariel Maddocks, participant of the walk and worker at Liberty Mutual, said she sees people on the streets on her drive into work every day. For her, the walk is another way towards a solution for ending homelessness. “We walk because we believe we can be a part of a solution and that it’s important to participate and help improve equity and prove more safe and reliable options for people,” said Maddocks. “Standing out here in the cold, we are reminded how hard it is to stay adequately warm, which is part of the point of the walk.”

Massachusetts is trying to combat the issue of homelessness through active change, such as creating initiatives to combat youth homelessness and connecting homeless people with mental health issues to hospitals and housing programs.

According to WBUR, Massachusetts is one of the four states that offers shelter for more than 95% of its homeless population.

The “right to shelter” law in the state requires state and local officials to pro- vide shelters to those who request it. Through the Winter Walk, funds are raised toward local organizations combating homelessness, especially in Boston. After making their way back to Copley Square, walkers shared a meal as they listened to stories of resilience. Dennis spoke about his story, and how he has been sober and off the streets for 20 years thanks to the Boston Rescue Mission, an organization that provides community, food and services to those without a home. Each Saturday, he does outreach in the Boston Common, making sure the homeless are safe and bussing them to out- reach organizations. “There is hope out there, because I’m an example of hope. I’m an example that it can be done” said Dennis. “The Mission gave me a purpose in life to go out and help people in need. I do it every single day.” The two-mile walk was personal for other participants, too. Savannah