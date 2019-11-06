Suffolk Climate Watch: Ecuador responds to climate change protesters

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The day has finally come for peace in Ecuador. After nearly two weeks of violent protests opposing the country’s new fossil fuels policy, Ecuador is making changes in response to climate change.

The people of Ecuador and their president have successfully reached a compromise, benefitting both sides and the environment.

Policies put in place by President Lenin Moreno left thousands livid. When people took to the streets to express their anger, the protests quickly became violent and went on to leave seven dead.

The Washington Post reports that Moreno’s new policy, otherwise known as Decree 883, would include an increase in fossil fuels. This was put in place by the government in response to the economy’s decreased revenue and government spending.

The Chicago Tribune reports that up until recently, Ecuador’s use of fossil fuels were costly for the economy – one study indicates that 43% of the country’s electricity comes from nonrenewable energy. However, natives became fed up earlier this month when the price of gas rose sharply.

Activists know what they want: a safe, stable and sustainable economy.

Many of those leading the protests were indigenous families, activists and groups who are all environmentally conscious and well educated on sustainable reforms. Climate Home News discusses the passion these protestors have for the environment.

In response to the protesters concerns, the indigenous people of Ecuador were able to reach a deal with the government that appeases both sides. According to The Chicago Tribune, Decree 883 will no longer be going into effect. Both sides will be working together to come up with a new solution that protects both the environment and the people in it.

“The moment of peace, of agreement, has come to Ecuador. This is an extraordinary step,” said United Nations resident coordinator in Ecuador, Arnold Peral to The Chicago Tribune.