Editor’s Word: Arm or not, consider your peers’ views

The student body at Suffolk University is one of diverse nature. We at this school maintain that diverse perspectives and opinions – even though some may be at odds with our own – are important for forming more informed and sensible decisions about the stances we choose to take when it comes to our politics.

As Suffolk University continues to examine our safety on campus, we, The Suffolk Journal, ask that you listen to your peers and their concerns regarding the discussion of arming the Suffolk University Police Department.

The University has been cautious in its endeavors pursuing this conversation and appears to be carefully considering all viewpoints. This is an important part of making a controversial decision of this kind. We, The Journal, ask that you consider the views of your peers and try to empathize before pointing fingers, calling names and drawing conclusions.

~The Suffolk Journal Staff