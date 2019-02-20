Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Menu
Filed under Opinion, Staff Editorial

Editor’s Word: Arm or not, consider your peers’ views

February 20, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student body at Suffolk University is one of diverse nature. We at this school maintain that diverse perspectives and opinions – even though some may be at odds with our own – are important for forming more informed and sensible decisions about the stances we choose to take when it comes to our politics.

As Suffolk University continues to examine our safety on campus, we, The Suffolk Journal, ask that you listen to your peers and their concerns regarding the discussion of arming the Suffolk University Police Department.

The University has been cautious in its endeavors pursuing this conversation and appears to be carefully considering all viewpoints. This is an important part of making a controversial decision of this kind. We, The Journal, ask that you consider the views of your peers and try to empathize before pointing fingers, calling names and drawing conclusions.

~The Suffolk Journal Staff

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinion

Ralph Northam administration: Politics over core values
Ralph Northam administration: Politics over core values
Suffolk University needs an ombuds office

We have faced our fair share of challenges in the last decade, but we are still an institution that values fairness and integrity. It is essential tha...

Andrew Cuomo and other Democrats have heartlessly condoned infanticide

Since the abortion rights movement in the 1960s, pro-choice advocates have argued that abortions, the termination of a developing human life, should b...

“In God we trust” doesn’t represent all Americans

As Americans, are we supposed to believe that the religious clause of the first amendment holds weight, when our dollars pay for the phrase “In God ...

Editor’s Word: Don’t lose hope in the honest press

As a student publication, The Suffolk Journal has the same intentions as your local news station - to provide you with the facts you need, when you ne...

Other stories filed under Staff Editorial

Editor’s Word: Don’t lose hope in the honest press

As a student publication, The Suffolk Journal has the same intentions as your local news station - to provide you with the facts you need, when you ne...

Will Suffolk last another 10 years?

Will Suffolk make it another 10 years? At this point it’s become more of a concern with whether or not the rising students will want to pursue a deg...

First Amendment remains cornerstone of American democracy

For a school that seems to harp on the importance of inclusivity, diversity and free expression it’s contradictory to see such an uproar amongst stu...

Editor’s Word: Have courage, break the culture

It has come to the attention of our team of student journalists that our University has a serious problem. Throughout the years, few staff members hav...

Editor’s Word: To have to now utilize a single channel is not only a hindrance, it’s an insult

We are the media and we’re not just here to get a story. We’re here to tell people's stories. Nowadays, the media has been painted as bloodsucking...

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Editor’s Word: Arm or not, consider your peers’ views