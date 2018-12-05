Republican majorities make changes as Democrats take over

Republican legislatures in two battleground states are working to limit the power of soon-to-be Democratic-held governorships, fundamentally altering the way the office works. According to The New York Times, Republican legislators in Wisconsin are attempting to limit the power of the governorship as Scott Walker (R) prepares to be succeeded by Tony Evers (D). “We’re not going backwards in time to revote this election,” Evers told The Times. “I won.” In Michigan, legislators are pondering moves to restrict incoming Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) power to oversee the budget and, according to The Atlantic, moving to shift campaign finance authority away from the Attorney General, a position soon to be held by a Democrat. “Legislative Republicans are now trying to thwart the will of the voters with bills that ignore their voices, [defy] history and will make Michigan a national punchline by effectively ending enforcement of the campaign finance laws they are required to abide by,” Liz Boyd, incoming Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s (D) transition team director told The Detroit News. In 2016, after Democrats captured the governorship in North Carolina, Republican legislators moved to limit the power of the governor. “What we’re dealing with is a political disaster. Let’s deal with the reality: It’s a power grab,” said Dan Blue, the Democratic leader in the state senate at the time