New study finds sea is rapidly rising

Rises in sea level have been shown this week to not only be definitively occurring, but rapidly increasing in severity. This information comes from a new study that compiled 25-years of satellite imaging that includes often neglected areas of open ocean, reported CNN. Where scientists previously predicted a 30cm rise by 2100, the study has shown the actual rates to be nearly double this. “Any flooding concerns that coastal communities have for 2100 may occur over the next few decades,” said Katy Serafin, a coastal flooding expert at Oregon State University. The findings are consistent with the most recent International Panel on Climate Change report. The study also sought to increase the reliability of the predictions by taking into account several natural phenomenon that lead to changes in global weather patterns, as reported by CNN. The researchers also gathered information from other projects such as GRACE, the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment, to identify the causes of the rate of acceleration, the Guardian reported. Their findings showed that global warming, caused by human action, has lead to a large expansion of ocean water, as well as melted permafrost and ice-caps in Greenland and Antarctica. Although the world is still a few years away from feeling direct impacts from the rise, the destruction caused by super-storms similar to those that occurred in the last few years is made far worse as the coastline moves closer inland.