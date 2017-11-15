Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

  • BREAKING: Herald reported that Suffolk files plan to lease 180-unit apartment for student dorms in Brighton

Filed under World

Zimbabwe Army detains President Mugabe, seizes capital city

November 15, 2017Leave a Comment

By+Twitter+user+FT
By Twitter user FT

By Twitter user FT

By Twitter user FT

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In Harare, Zimbabwe, the country’s army has detained President Robert Mugabe early Wednesday morning, according to multiple news sources. Armoured vehicles were spotted heading into the city just one day after the army commander threatened to “step in” to calm political tensions over Mugabe’s sacking of his deputy on Tuesday, Nov. 14, according to BBC.

Eyewitnesses also spotted military vehicles throughout the city. The ruling ZANU-PF party, led by Mugabe, accused the head of the army, General Constantino Chiwenga, of “treasonable conduct,” according to The Independent. On Monday, Chiwenga stated that the military would not hesitate to step in to end purges against former liberation war fighters.

This rising political tension is said to have emerged from a time when Zimbabwe was struggling to pay for imports, which has also caused acute cash shortages. Although Mugabe’s rule has been anchored by support from the military, he does not tolerate public challenges, according to BBC. Last year, the country was shaken by the largest anti-government protests in a decade.

War veterans broke ranks with him in 2016 and have vowed to form a broad front with the opposition to challenge his long rule when it was thought that he would go into next year’s election, according to multiple news sources.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under World

The Paradise Papers: Global elites put money in offshore accounts, Suffolk reacts
The Paradise Papers: Global elites put money in offshore accounts, Suffolk reacts
Letters from an American transplant
Letters from an American transplant
SUMUN receives nine awards
SUMUN receives nine awards
The Feminist Letters: Women around the world need to be treated equally, not just in western culture

In recent years, the topic of feminism has become a loaded conversation in the media. Feminists are often stereotyped as ‘angry liberals’ or ‘ma...

US launches airstrike amid political turmoil: Suffolk graduate reels from Somali terrorism
US launches airstrike amid political turmoil: Suffolk graduate reels from Somali terrorism
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Zimbabwe Army detains President Mugabe, seizes capital city