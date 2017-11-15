Filed under World

Letters from an American transplant

Suffolk student expresses differences between Bogota, Boston

The American Dream is a romanticized concept in which hard work and dedication will help you make it big in the United States – no matter where you come from. My grandparents on my mom’s side are both Italian and Polish immigrants that came to the U.S. looking for a better life. They realized that hard work and determination would reward them with economical stability and success.

This mentality of the American Dream was a huge reason as to why I moved here. In Colombia, specifically the capital Bogota, is where I studied in one of the few bilingual American schools.

Although an American mother raised me, I consider myself a foreigner.

My first recollection upon arriving to the U.S. was for Christmas with my mom’s side of the family. Because Colombia is a country near the equator, we have no seasons. As we approached Chicago, the white delicate landscape seemed different to me, as I had only seen it before in the movies. The little me walking out of the plane was amazed by the white Christmas.

One vivid memory I have was how self-reliant and efficient everything was. The fact that there are self-checkout stations or even trash cans that open automatically was foreign to me. In Colombia, in supermarkets or gas stations, there is always an attendant to do all the work for you.

Coming to a foreign country, there were also some fears I had – one being the harsh labels people might have of Colombia. It is no secret that Colombia has had issues in the past related to drugs and violence. Forty years ago, my home country was known as a leading country in the global cocaine movement.

When I came here, I thought people were going to think of Colombia as the Pablo Escobar country rather than my version. To my surprise, none of that narco-esthetic idea was jaded. More and more people are starting to realize Colombia’s landscapes, nightlife, festivals and especially growing music artist such as Maluma or J Balvin.

This was all because of the infamous drug dealer, Pablo Escobar. For many years, Colombia was known as the “white powdered country,” for the narcos and for being super violent. Although the nation is currently at peace, when TV shows portray Colombia’s past, people sometimes believe that is the current state of the country.

If someone was to ask me what defines Colombia, I would begin talking about the nation’s vibrant culture. On the coast of Colombia, there is a popular festival called El Carnaval de Barranquilla. This colorful carnival is what represents our optimistic culture.

As an international student, I was bound to see some differences. Although, in all honesty, being raised by an American mother and educated in an American school, I did not think there would be many. However, I had some cultural clashes, mostly on the intercultural communication side.

For example, Latin people, in general, are known for being very touchy. In Colombia, when we greet, we do it by a kiss on the cheek, from strangers to our long-time friends and family. Here, greetings consist of a friendly handshake respecting personal space.

The concept of time also differs here. In the U.S., when someone says nine o’clock in the morning, this means nine o’clock sharp, not a second more or less. In Colombia, we are very relaxed and just fashionably late. If we say 9 a.m., we really mean nine fifteen, or nine thirty.

As an international student, there is a lot of planning implied when coming to study in the U.S. From adapting to a new country to fitting an entire wardrobe in four bags – there is a lot to take into consideration.

Currently, some fears recurring amongst international students is President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Although I have a dual American-Colombian passport, I could not help but be a little scared. Our neighboring country, Venezuela, may be added to the list of countries on the travel ban.

Although the situation is very different, I could not help thinking about what would happen if my country gets placed on the list for a wrongdoing.

What if one day Colombian citizens are banned from the U.S., then what? It is unfortunate that so many are denied various opportunities that the American Dream offers just based on their nationality.

All the aspirations and dreams that many have in a different country can vanish in one snap. I could not imagine being denied access to schooling and a better future here just because of my Colombian background. Even though we are in midst of political tensions, the U.S. for me and many others continues to be the land of opportunities.