Trump releases JFK files

November 1, 2017

Last week, thousands of documents relating to the assassination of the thirty-fifth President of the United States, John F. Kennedy were published by the National Archives. President Donald Trump ordered for this release, which did not reveal all of the documents due to national security concerns, but did disclose some material. A series of Central Intelligence Agency meetings outlining a price to kill Cuban Dictator Fidel Castro and the search to locate a stripper who knew Lee Harvey Oswald’s killer, Jack Ruby, were just some of the tidbits provided. With certain documents being held for months to come, Trump’s order of information released to the public about Kennedy provides insight into the era. Other documents, such as internal bribes and the Federal Bureau of Investigation having tracked Oswald, provided insight into the past and answered certain questions, that some have wondered about after all of these years.

