Kelly talks student economic contribution with Jenny Johnson

In a recent interview in Studio 73, Comcast Newsmakers host Jenny Johnson sat down with Suffolk University’s Acting President Marisa Kelly. The two discussed the school’s recently announced partnership with international recruitment firm, INTO International, as well as the economic significance that international students have in the city of Boston. The school has ranked No. 7 by U.S. News and World Report in regards to the university’s international student population; 103 countries represent the student body population. Kelly noted that collegiate institutions need to focus on building on the strengths that universities possess. Suffolk’s international student population is one element that Kelly said is a critical part for all of Suffolk’s students. Kelly highlighted that Suffolk students contribute approximately $80 million to the regional economy, while also being employed in an estimated 1,100 jobs as well. Engagement with the city and access to internships prompts students to remain in the area after graduation, according to Kelly.