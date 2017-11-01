Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Filed under News

Kelly talks student economic contribution with Jenny Johnson

November 1, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In a recent interview in Studio 73, Comcast Newsmakers host Jenny Johnson sat down with Suffolk University’s Acting President Marisa Kelly. The two discussed the school’s recently announced partnership with international recruitment firm, INTO International, as well as the economic significance that international students have in the city of Boston. The school has ranked No. 7 by U.S. News and World Report in regards to the university’s international student population; 103 countries represent the student body population. Kelly noted that collegiate institutions need to focus on building on the strengths that universities possess. Suffolk’s international student population is one element that Kelly said is a critical part for all of Suffolk’s students. Kelly highlighted that Suffolk students contribute approximately $80 million to the regional economy, while also being employed in an estimated 1,100 jobs as well. Engagement with the city and access to internships prompts students to remain in the area after graduation, according to Kelly.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Trump releases JFK files

Last week, thousands of documents relating to the assassination of the thirty-fifth President of the United States, John F. Kennedy were published by ...

Former Suffolk commencement speaker to host CBS Evening News

Jeff Glor, who received an honorary journalism degree from Suffolk University and served as the College of Arts & Sciences’ 2011 speaker, was re...

Harvard professor emphasizes student impact on gerrymandering
Harvard professor emphasizes student impact on gerrymandering
Potential flooding threatens the city
Potential flooding threatens the city
Study provides evidence of transgender, gender nonconforming discrimination

A recent study conducted by the Suffolk Law School Housing Discrimination Testing Program (HDTP) has proven that the U.S. Housing and Urban Developmen...

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Kelly talks student economic contribution with Jenny Johnson