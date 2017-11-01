Filed under World

Catalan leader summoned by court

Former Catalan leader Carles Puidgemont has been summoned by Spain’s high court, alongside 13 other members of his dismissed government. Puidgemont triggered the crisis in early October in Spain by initiating an independence referendum. Although Madrid seriously opposed the referendum and the Constitutional Court declared the vote illegal, he still continued with the referendum. Puidgemont fled to Belgium with other former ministers when Spanish Attorney General Jose Manuel Maza called for Catalan leaders to face charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds. He said he is not there to seek asylum, according to BBC. Spain’s chief prosecutor said that he would press charges on Puidgemont this past Monday, according to BBC. Spain’s central government has now taken direct control of Catalonia. These sacked Catalan officials have been summoned to appear in court on Thursday and Friday. If the officials do not appear, prosecutors could issue a warrant for their arrest. Several of Puidgemont’s colleagues remain in Catalonia and may decide to appear in court, according to BBC. Puidgemont says he will appear in court if he is guaranteed a fair hearing. Judge Carmen Lamela said in a ruling that the prosecution’s arguments against the group are rational, logical and serious. If charged with rebellion, Catalan government members may face a maximum 30-year sentence, according to BBC.