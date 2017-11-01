Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Catalan leader summoned by court

November 1, 2017Leave a Comment

Former Catalan leader Carles Puidgemont has been summoned by Spain’s high court, alongside 13 other members of his dismissed government. Puidgemont triggered the crisis in early October in Spain by initiating an independence referendum. Although Madrid seriously opposed the referendum and the Constitutional Court declared the vote illegal, he still continued with the referendum. Puidgemont fled to Belgium with other former ministers when Spanish Attorney General Jose Manuel Maza called for Catalan leaders to face charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds. He said he is not there to seek asylum, according to BBC. Spain’s chief prosecutor said that he would press charges on Puidgemont this past Monday, according to BBC. Spain’s central government has now taken direct control of Catalonia. These sacked Catalan officials have been summoned to appear in court on Thursday and Friday. If the officials do not appear, prosecutors could issue a warrant for their arrest. Several of Puidgemont’s colleagues remain in Catalonia and may decide to appear in court, according to BBC. Puidgemont says he will appear in court if he is guaranteed a fair hearing. Judge Carmen Lamela said in a ruling that the prosecution’s arguments against the group are rational, logical and serious. If charged with rebellion, Catalan government members may face a maximum 30-year sentence, according to BBC.

Other stories filed under World

Hotel attack kills 23 in Somalia

Just two weeks after a city bombing that left more than 350 dead in Mogadishu, five attackers from the Islamist al-Shabaab militant group stormed a ho...

Green Party activist condemns American military involvement in global conflicts

The 2016 Vice-Presidential Green Party candidate Ajamu Baraka came to Suffolk University Monday to discuss his opinions on the longstanding Israeli-Pa...

Islamic state fighters return home

More than 5,600 supporters of the so-called Islamic State (IS) have allegedly returned to their home countries after IS lost ground in Iraq and Syria....

Japan re-elects prime minister Abe

Japan re-elected Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a landslide victory in Sunday’s general election. Abe’s ruling party has retained a two-thirds major...

Retired Admiral condemns partisan politics
Retired Admiral condemns partisan politics

