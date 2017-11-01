Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

World

Hotel attack kills 23 in Somalia

November 1, 2017Leave a Comment

Just two weeks after a city bombing that left more than 350 dead in Mogadishu, five attackers from the Islamist al-Shabaab militant group stormed a hotel and killed 23 people and wounded more than 30 this past Saturday. The five gunmen, dressed in intelligence service uniforms, inconspicuously entered the hotel after a truck bomb decimated the front-entrance. The gunmen were able to hold off security forces for more than 12 hours while other gunmen went room to room shooting guests. The attackers obtained professional identification cards from the country’s intelligence service in order to sneak past police officers. Nearly 55 minutes after the attack, al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the hotel bombing on one of its websites. Seeing as this attack has occurred only two weeks after the massive bomb that killed 350 people, also blamed on al-Shabaab, many are questioning the Somali security establishment. Somalia’s government fired two of the country’s most senior security officials after the attack. The bombing two weeks ago was one of the single most lethal terrorist strikes in recent years. This move towards strengthening Somali government is aimed at restoring public confidence. Somali Special Forces managed to kill three of the gunmen and capture the other two, according to officials.

