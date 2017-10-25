Filed under World

Japan re-elects prime minister Abe

Japan re-elected Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a landslide victory in Sunday’s general election. Abe’s ruling party has retained a two-thirds majority the country’s parliament and the estimated voter turnout Sunday was just below 54 percent, multiple news sources reported. Abe said in a post-election press conference that the overwhelming voter support represented a “historic” level of public confidence in him and his policies, including the revision of the pacifist constitution, according to BBC. He has previously called for the country’s armed forces to be formalized, which he has stated is necessary to strengthen Japan’s defense, but has faced criticism as a step toward re-militarization. In the past, Abe announced he wanted to revise the country’s Article 9 clause, to formally recognize the military, which has been referred to as the “self-defense forces”. Originally, he set a deadline of 2020 to achieve his goal, but changed his tune on Monday, saying it was “not set in a concrete schedule”, according to multiple news sources. Abe discussed stepping up counter-measures against “the North Korea threat” in the post-election address. He stated he will be meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders next month.