Regional apparel company pledges grants for young activists

Still-Legal Apparel for the Next Four Years, has planned to give grants to young resistance leaders to support their contributions and efforts which have stemmed from the election of President Donald Trump. These grants of $1000 will go to resistance leaders of the region, according to a recent press release. Activists aged 13 to 30 are eligible to receive this “hug from the community,” in order to support their fight. “We support young people leading the way on issues like climate protection, support for science, press freedoms, protection for Dreamers, and the values of compassion and tolerance. These brave and peaceful activists need to know we’re behind them,” said Still-Legal! founder Jim Stahl according to the press release. With the Rhode Island-based company already having pledged $5000 in grant money, there is possibility for this figure to rise up to $50,000 if other local businesses and philanthropies partner with Still-Legal! and Swampscott-native Stahl. According to the press release, Stahl said that approximately every 150 shirts sold, that of which read phrases such as, “Teach Science: While it’s Still Legal,” and “Tolerance: While it’s Still Legal,” fund one grant.