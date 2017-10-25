Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Filed under Campus, News, Suffolk News, Suffolk U News

Regional apparel company pledges grants for young activists

October 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Still-Legal Apparel for the Next Four Years, has planned to give grants to young resistance leaders to support their contributions and efforts which have stemmed from the election of President Donald Trump. These grants of $1000 will go to resistance leaders of the region, according to a recent press release. Activists aged 13 to 30 are eligible to receive this “hug from the community,” in order to support their fight. “We support young people leading the way on issues like climate protection, support for science, press freedoms, protection for Dreamers, and the values of compassion and tolerance. These brave and peaceful activists need to know we’re behind them,” said Still-Legal! founder Jim Stahl according to the press release. With the Rhode Island-based company already having pledged $5000 in grant money, there is possibility for this figure to rise up to $50,000 if other local businesses and philanthropies partner with Still-Legal! and Swampscott-native Stahl. According to the press release, Stahl said that approximately every 150 shirts sold, that of which read phrases such as, “Teach Science: While it’s Still Legal,” and “Tolerance: While it’s Still Legal,” fund one grant.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Study provides evidence of transgender, gender nonconforming discrimination

A recent study conducted by the Suffolk Law School Housing Discrimination Testing Program (HDTP) has proven that the U.S. Housing and Urban Developmen...

Walsh far beyond Jackson in polls

With the city’s general election a mere two weeks away, Major Walsh keeps a full 35 point lead over his opponent, District 7 City Councilor Tito Jac...

Lubofsky opens eyes to scientific journalism
Lubofsky opens eyes to scientific journalism
‘Our Suffolk Union’ vote ties at 96

After months of awaiting bureaucratic procedures to play out following the initial vote, the tally that would decide if “Our Suffolk Union” would ...

Confronting the crisis: Immigration in Trump’s world
Confronting the crisis: Immigration in Trump’s world

Other stories filed under News

Study provides evidence of transgender, gender nonconforming discrimination

A recent study conducted by the Suffolk Law School Housing Discrimination Testing Program (HDTP) has proven that the U.S. Housing and Urban Developmen...

Amazon looks to Boston

Last month, Amazon, holding its place as one of the five most valuable companies in the world, announced that they were searching for a new location i...

Walsh far beyond Jackson in polls

With the city’s general election a mere two weeks away, Major Walsh keeps a full 35 point lead over his opponent, District 7 City Councilor Tito Jac...

Coral on brink of extinction as ocean temps rise
Coral on brink of extinction as ocean temps rise
Lubofsky opens eyes to scientific journalism
Lubofsky opens eyes to scientific journalism

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Regional apparel company pledges grants for young activists