Derenoncourt confident to win first position in office

Jean Bradley Derenoncourt graduated this past May with a degree in government and around 400 signatures to get his name on the ballot for City Councilor-at-Large for Brockton, Massachusetts.

Recently, he has been spending his time going to events for the campaign brought on by the city, knocking on doors and talking to potential voters in any way he can to gain support. He has been doing this all while working as Director of Constituent Services for Massachusetts State Senator Michael D. Brady and serving on the Board of Library Trustees in the Brockton Public Library.

Derenoncourt’s team consists of his former professor at Massasoit College, Jared Gilpatrick, who has taken on the role of managing his campaign, as well as others filling advisory positions. The team has been able to raise more than $20,000 dollars to use in his campaign for one of the four available positions against the other seven who are also running City Councilor-at-Large for Brockton. He has endorsements from state senators, such as Linda Dorcena Forry, and has numerous volunteers helping him with his campaign.

“There is this one thing my dad taught me: as long as you know you mean well [in] your heart, then you shouldn’t worry about anything anyone is saying,” said Derenoncourt in a recent interview with The Suffolk Journal. “I don’t care if someone doesn’t like me, but I will do my best to improve myself to be a better person.”

Being able to give back to the community that brought him in when he emigrated from Haiti is what Derenoncourt hopes to do in this position. His hope to improve on public education is on the top of his priorities for the city of Brockton.

“I’m hoping to be one of the four people that will be voted in and I have no doubt that I will be one of them. [On] Nov. 7 I’m going to win this race,” said Derenoncourt. “They have never had a Haitian American elected official, so if I [am] I’ll be the first one to be elected, not just in Brockton, but in the entire state.”